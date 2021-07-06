Log in
    MATD3   BRMATDACNOR4

HOSPITAL MATER DEI S.A.

(MATD3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 07/05
16.07 BRL   -2.01%
05:55pHOSPITAL MATER DEI S A  : Brazil hospital chain Mater Dei to buy 70% stake in Porto Dias for more than $154 mln -filing
Hospital Mater Dei S A : Brazil hospital chain Mater Dei to buy 70% stake in Porto Dias for more than $154 mln -filing

07/06/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Mater Dei said on Tuesday its board has given the go ahead to buy a controlling stake in the Porto Dias hospital group in a deal involving 800 million reais ($154 million) and the issuance of shares.

Mater Dei will take a 70% stake in Porto Dias. It will issue 27.27 million shares, around 7.1% of the company's total share capital, and will have the option to buy the remaining 30%, it said in a securities filing.

Mater Dei shares closed on Tuesday at 16.60 reais.

The Porto Dias group operates in the northern region of the Brazil. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Writing by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 014 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 157 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net cash 2021 979 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,8x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 5 706 M 1 100 M 1 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart HOSPITAL MATER DEI S.A.
Hospital Mater Dei S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOSPITAL MATER DEI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,07 BRL
Average target price 23,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrique Moraes Salvador Silva Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Fabio Mascarenhas da Silva Finance Director
Rafael Cardoso Cordeiro Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Jose Salvador Silva Chairman
Felipe Salvador Ligorio Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSPITAL MATER DEI S.A.0.00%1 186
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.89%56 586
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA16.94%29 618
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION30.71%20 760
IHH HEALTHCARE1.09%11 942
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 854