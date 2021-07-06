Hospital Mater Dei S A : Brazil hospital chain Mater Dei to buy 70% stake in Porto Dias for more than $154 mln -filing

BRASILIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Mater
Dei said on Tuesday its board has given the go ahead
to buy a controlling stake in the Porto Dias hospital group in a
deal involving 800 million reais ($154 million) and the issuance
of shares.
Mater Dei will take a 70% stake in Porto Dias. It will issue
27.27 million shares, around 7.1% of the company's total share
capital, and will have the option to buy the remaining 30%, it
said in a securities filing.
Mater Dei shares closed on Tuesday at 16.60 reais.
The Porto Dias group operates in the northern region of the
Brazil.
