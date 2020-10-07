Log in
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC

(HST)
News 
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on November 5, 2020

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on November 5, 2020

10/07/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number877-407-8031
International Toll Number201-689-8031

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through February 5, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number877-481-4010
International Toll Number919-882-2331
Passcode38066

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 851 M - -
Net income 2020 -931 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,57x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 7 969 M 7 969 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,07x
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 175
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,36 $
Last Close Price 11,30 $
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Sourav Ghosh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
John B. Morse Independent Director
Gordon Harold Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-39.08%7 969
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-6.65%12 728
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-13.10%8 149
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-8.78%3 714
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-59.30%2 481
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-29.19%2 375
