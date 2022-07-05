Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HST   US44107P1049

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(HST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-07-05 pm EDT
15.79 USD   +0.48%
02:44pHOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Employees Help Beautify the Chesapeake Bay
PU
06/29HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/23Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Host Hotels & Resorts : Employees Help Beautify the Chesapeake Bay

07/05/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
As part of our strategic partnership and support of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Host's service team and Green Team partnered together for Project Clean Stream-the Alliance's seasonal clean up where volunteers come together to pick up trash from parks and streams in their local communities and ultimately help foster a healthier and more sustainable Chesapeake. Forty-five volunteers gathered in a local park by Rock Creek Trail near Host's corporate headquarters in Bethesda, MD and got their hands dirty to help keep our parks and streams clean. Together, we collected bags of trash around Rock Creek-which flows into the Potomac River and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

"With 19 million residents in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, every individual has an opportunity to take action in their everyday lives for cleaner rivers and streams," said Kate Fritz, CEO of Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. "Companies like Host Hotels & Resorts are contributing to beautifying their communities and our waterways through activities like our recent trash pickup in Rock Creek Park. The energy of 40+ team members in one place, excited to get work done, was contagious! Host has been a generous supporter of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and our work for many years-thank you, Host, for leading by example on how the hospitality industry can have a positive impact on our local communities and help contribute to a cleaner Chesapeake Bay."

Learn more about Host's Corporate Responsibility program, including our Corporate Citizenship program.

Disclaimer

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 629 M - -
Net income 2022 471 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 11 229 M 11 229 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 15,71 $
Average target price 21,97 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sourav Ghosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Padmanabh Yardi Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Nathan S. Tyrrell Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-9.66%11 229
VICI PROPERTIES, INC.2.03%29 583
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-3.78%11 913
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.-16.96%4 161
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-8.42%3 385
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-28.18%3 164