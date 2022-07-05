Host Hotels & Resorts : Employees Help Beautify the Chesapeake Bay

As part of our strategic partnership and support of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Host's service team and Green Team partnered together for Project Clean Stream-the Alliance's seasonal clean up where volunteers come together to pick up trash from parks and streams in their local communities and ultimately help foster a healthier and more sustainable Chesapeake. Forty-five volunteers gathered in a local park by Rock Creek Trail near Host's corporate headquarters in Bethesda, MD and got their hands dirty to help keep our parks and streams clean. Together, we collected bags of trash around Rock Creek-which flows into the Potomac River and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay.

"With 19 million residents in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, every individual has an opportunity to take action in their everyday lives for cleaner rivers and streams," said Kate Fritz, CEO of Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. "Companies like Host Hotels & Resorts are contributing to beautifying their communities and our waterways through activities like our recent trash pickup in Rock Creek Park. The energy of 40+ team members in one place, excited to get work done, was contagious! Host has been a generous supporter of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and our work for many years-thank you, Host, for leading by example on how the hospitality industry can have a positive impact on our local communities and help contribute to a cleaner Chesapeake Bay."

Learn more about Host's Corporate Responsibility program, including our Corporate Citizenship program.