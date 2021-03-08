Log in
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Present at Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference and Provides Updated Investor Presentation

03/08/2021 | 08:30am EST
BETHESDA, Md., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it will present to investors attending Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9 at 2:45 p.m. ET. Jim Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a company roundtable presentation led by a Citi research analyst.

In conjunction with the roundtable presentation, the Company has published a March 2021 investor update located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website ahead of the conference (https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation).

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,300 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
