Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.    HST

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(HST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Host Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP

04/01/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BETHESDA, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”) has learned that MacKenzie Capital Management, LP (“Purchaser”) made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer for up to 90,000 operating partnership units (“OP Units”) of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host L.P.”) at a price of $12.27 per OP Unit less cash distributions made by Host L.P. after February 28, 2021 (the “MacKenzie Offer”). This follows multiple earlier “mini-tender” offers by the Purchaser launched between 2016 and 2020. Neither the Company nor Host L.P. are in any way associated with the MacKenzie Offer, and holders of OP Units are under no obligation to take any action with respect to the MacKenzie Offer.

Mini-tender offers seek less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding equity. This allows the offering company to avoid many of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) disclosure and procedural requirements for tender offers. The SEC’s guidance to investors on “mini-tender” offers is available at www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm. This guidance advises that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.”

After careful evaluation of the MacKenzie Offer, the Company and Host L.P. recommend that the holders of OP Units reject this unsolicited offer. In making this recommendation, the Company primarily considered that the offer price in the MacKenzie Offer is below the $16.85 per share closing stock price of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021. Although there is no trading market for the OP Units themselves, at any time holders of OP Units may request that the Company redeem their OP Units and the Company will issue 1.021494 shares of the Company’s common stock in exchange for each OP Unit, which shares may then be sold. Based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2021 of $16.85, an OP Unitholder would receive shares with a market value of approximately $17.21 compared to the cash MacKenzie Offer of $12.27.

The Purchaser has made many similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for equity of other companies and multiple earlier unsolicited mini-tender offers to holders of Host L.P. units at a similar discount to current market value. Like its other offers, this offer puts individual investors at risk because they may not realize they are selling their OP Units at a discount. The Company urges investors to get current quotes for the Company’s common stock for which their OP Units may be redeemed, consult their financial and tax advisors and exercise caution with respect to the MacKenzie Offer. The Company recommends that OP Unitholders who have not responded to the Purchaser’s offer take no action. The Company encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC’s letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure at:

http://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

Holders of OP Units should consult with their personal financial advisor or other legal, tax or investment professional(s) regarding any questions they may have.  

The Company requests that broker dealers, and other market participants, include a copy of this press release with all distributions to their clients of materials related to the MacKenzie Offer.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,800 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267

TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
ir@hosthotels.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
04:30pHost Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units ..
GL
03/24HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held o..
AQ
03/18HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Host Hotels & Resorts ..
MT
03/17HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : Acquires Hyatt Regency Austin
MT
03/17Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Acquires Hyatt Regency Austin
GL
03/16HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : S&P Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts Issuer Credit Rating One..
MT
03/15HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : Named One of the Top 10 Most Sustainable REITs by Barro..
PU
03/12HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $..
MT
03/08Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Present at Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Propert..
GL
02/25HOST HOTELS & RESORTS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 147 M - -
Net income 2021 -774 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 11 885 M 11 885 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,29 $
Last Close Price 16,85 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sourav Ghosh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Nathan S. Tyrrell Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
John B. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.15.17%12 203
VICI PROPERTIES INC.10.75%15 149
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.0.07%9 821
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.25.83%5 231
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC4.22%4 977
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.14.39%4 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ