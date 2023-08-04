AUGUST 03, 2023 / 5:00PM, HST.OQ - Q2 2023 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Call

James F. Risoleo - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Jaime, and thanks to everyone for joining us, this afternoon. During the second quarter, we delivered a Comparable Hotel RevPAR improvement of 2.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Our RevPAR performance for the quarter came in below our quarterly guidance, primarily as a result of moderating transient demand in San Francisco and Seattle and at our resorts to a lesser extent.

Comparable Hotel TRevPAR growth was 3.8% during the quarter, underscoring the continued strength of out-of-room spend. During the quarter, we delivered Adjusted EBITDAre of $446 million and adjusted FFO per share of $0.53, while our second quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $449 million was 9% below 2022, it was 9% above 2019.

Second quarter Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin of 32.7% exceeded 2019. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter, since the onset of the pandemic that we have achieved TRevPAR, RevPAR and Comparable Hotel EBITDA and margins, ahead of 2019 levels.

Comparable Hotel RevPAR for July is expected to be approximately $209, which is 2.5% above July of 2022. Our performance in the first half of the year, coupled with the macroeconomic backdrop in the second half, led us to tighten our full year RevPAR growth guidance range to 7% to 9%. Bringing the midpoint of our full year expected RevPAR growth to 8%.

At the midpoint of our guidance for full year 2023, Comparable Hotel EBITDA is forecasted to be approximately 9% above 2019. As we look at the current macroeconomic picture, it is important to consider how our outlook has shifted over the past 6 months. As the second quarter progressed, we started to see a moderation in volume at our hotels in San Francisco and Seattle, which were already affected by softer demand.

At the same time, many high-end leisure travelers took the opportunity to travel internationally, and we did not see a corresponding level of international inbound demand, which impacted volume at our resorts. Against this backdrop, we were pleased to deliver positive RevPAR and TRevPAR growth for the quarter, especially given the high water mark of the second quarter of 2022.

We remain optimistic about the state of travel for several reasons. First, group business continues to improve. During the quarter, we booked over 310,000 group rooms for 2023, and total group revenue pace is now 4.2% ahead of the same time 2019 up from 2.5% as of March and 3.2% as of April. The group booking window is continuing to extend and groups continue to spend more than contracted.

Second, business transient demand continued its gradual improvement during the second quarter. Rates were up 10% to both 2022 and 2019 and demand improved nearly 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022. While demand is still down 19% compared to 2019, it improved 190 basis points from the first quarter.

Third, leisure rates at our resorts remain well above 2019 levels, despite some expected moderation in the second quarter. For context, transient rates at our resorts were 61% above 2019 in the second quarter, an increase from 54% in the first quarter. Fourth, as evidenced by the airline and TSA data, we expect international demand to be a tailwind going forward.

In June, U.S. international outbound air travel grew to 110% of pre-pandemic levels, while international inbound was only 80%. This aligns with U.S. outbound summer flight bookings, which are up 27% year-over-year, while corresponding inbound bookings were up only 3% according to RateGain.

It is the first summer since 2019 that U.S. travelers had enough lead time to plan an unrestricted international vacation, and we expect these trends will revert over time. Finally, and most importantly, we are not seeing evidence of a weakened consumer at our hotels. Comparable Hotel food and beverage spend was up 6% to last year, driven fairly evenly by banquets and outlets indicating the strength of both group and transient customers.

This is particularly encouraging as outlet revenue grew 5% despite flat portfolio-wide occupancy. In fact, our resort outlet revenue per occupied room grew 5% in the second quarter compared to 2022, and it was also the highest in Host's history at $196. Other revenue also continued to grow, with all line items up over last year, except for attrition and cancellation fees, which are moderating as expected.

