Host Hotels & Resorts : Supports Ukraine

As a part of Host's charitable giving program, we organize special donation funds to support communities in response to a disaster, crisis or tragedy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, Host is committed to supporting the Ukraine relief efforts and helping to provide humanitarian aid to those in need.

In addition to our ongoing collaboration with the American Red Cross as part of the Ready 365 Giving Program, we made an additional donation to specifically support Ukraine. As the Red Cross mobilizes volunteers and staff, this donation will help support immediate and ongoing relief efforts-including providing shelter and distributing food, water, clothing, fuel, hygiene sets and first aid supplies, as well as providing medical care and mental health support. Funds will also support long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian services in Ukraine as needs arise, including supporting people who have been displaced.

We also made a donation to World Central Kitchen.Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. They are distributing fresh, nourishing meals and comfort food to families fleeing their homes at border crossings, shelters and other refugee communities in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Additionally, we offered an opportunity for employees to support five worthy organizations that are providing on-the-ground humanitarian aid and relief, including desperately needed food, shelter, medicine and critical support to those affected by the attack on Ukraine-US Association for UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), UNICEF USA, Direct Relief, Team Rubicon and AirLink. Host matched all employee donations, dollar-for-dollar.

During the month-long campaign, we raised over $43,000 for Ukraine, including Host's corporate donations, matching gifts and employee contributions.

