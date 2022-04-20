Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HST   US44107P1049

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(HST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 02:05:23 pm EDT
20.75 USD   +1.54%
09:18aHost Hotels & Resorts Sells Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel for $373 Million
MT
08:31aHost Hotels & Resorts Disposes of Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
AQ
04/15HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Host Hotels & Resorts : Supports Ukraine

04/20/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a part of Host's charitable giving program, we organize special donation funds to support communities in response to a disaster, crisis or tragedy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to unfold, Host is committed to supporting the Ukraine relief efforts and helping to provide humanitarian aid to those in need.

In addition to our ongoing collaboration with the American Red Cross as part of the Ready 365 Giving Program, we made an additional donation to specifically support Ukraine. As the Red Cross mobilizes volunteers and staff, this donation will help support immediate and ongoing relief efforts-including providing shelter and distributing food, water, clothing, fuel, hygiene sets and first aid supplies, as well as providing medical care and mental health support. Funds will also support long-term recovery, resiliency and other critical humanitarian services in Ukraine as needs arise, including supporting people who have been displaced.

We also made a donation to World Central Kitchen.Founded by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. They are distributing fresh, nourishing meals and comfort food to families fleeing their homes at border crossings, shelters and other refugee communities in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Additionally, we offered an opportunity for employees to support five worthy organizations that are providing on-the-ground humanitarian aid and relief, including desperately needed food, shelter, medicine and critical support to those affected by the attack on Ukraine-US Association for UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), UNICEF USA, Direct Relief, Team Rubicon and AirLink. Host matched all employee donations, dollar-for-dollar.

During the month-long campaign, we raised over $43,000 for Ukraine, including Host's corporate donations, matching gifts and employee contributions.

Learn more about Host's Corporate Responsibility program.

Disclaimer

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
09:18aHost Hotels & Resorts Sells Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel for $373 Million
MT
08:31aHost Hotels & Resorts Disposes of Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel
AQ
04/15HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Goldman Sachs Raises Host Hotels & Resorts Price Target to $21 From $19.50, Maintains N..
MT
04/04Host Hotels & Resorts Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call to be Held on May 5, 2..
AQ
03/30Jefferies Lifts Host Hotels & Resorts to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $25 From $20
MT
03/30HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16Host Hotels & Resorts Shares Rise After Raymond James Upgrade
MT
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : All eyes on the Fed
03/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bunge, Dollar General, Imperial Brands, Starbucks, Twitter...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 372 M - -
Net income 2022 272 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,2x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 14 595 M 14 595 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 20,43 $
Average target price 21,05 $
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sourav Ghosh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Padmanabh Yardi Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Nathan S. Tyrrell Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.17.48%14 595
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-0.63%22 393
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-3.78%11 590
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.02%6 405
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.6.77%5 351
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.1.48%4 675