Hostelworld : 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation

2021 Preliminary Results
FY 2021 - Significant Developments
• Recovery picked up as travel restrictions eased and confidence returned
• Growth accelerated in key destinations where borders reopened
• Temporary Omicron setback in final 6 weeks of trading…. experienced a strong start to 2022
• Improved core business competitiveness through focused investments in marketing capabilities, user experience, inventory competitiveness and platform modernisation
• €7m of operating costs removed compared to FY 2019
• Year end cash of €25.3m
• Strong balance sheet and liquidity going into 2022 - with capital to invest to accelerate growth
1 Operating costs excludes paid marketing and below EBTIDA cost line items
FY 2021 - Financial Summary
2 Net debt of -€2.9m includes €28.2m of borrowings relating to a €30m debt facility drawn down in February 2021. FY20 net debt of €17.0m includes €1.2m relating to a short-term invoice financing facility
Steady recovery throughout the year - Omicron impacted Nov/Dec trading
Weekly net revenue1 and net bookings1
(as a % of 2019 2)
Regional recovery in bookings driven by easing of travel restrictions
Weekly net bookings1 by destination
(as a % of 2019 2)
