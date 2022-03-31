Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hostelworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSW   GB00BYYN4225

HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC

(HSW)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/31 04:10:34 am EDT
77.18 GBX   +5.44%
04:16aHOSTELWORLD : 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation
PU
02:06aEarnings Flash (HSW.L) HOSTELWORLD GROUP Reports FY21 Revenue EUR16.9M
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (HSW.L) HOSTELWORLD GROUP Reports FY21 Loss EUR-0.31
MT
Hostelworld : 2021 Preliminary Results Presentation

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
2021 Preliminary Results

FY 2021 - Significant Developments

  • Recovery picked up as travel restrictions eased and confidence returned

  • Growth accelerated in key destinations where borders reopened

  • Temporary Omicron setback in final 6 weeks of trading…. experienced a strong start to 2022

  • Improved core business competitiveness through focused investments in marketing capabilities, user experience, inventory competitiveness and platform modernisation

  • €7m of operating costs removed compared to FY 2019

  • Year end cash of €25.3m

  • Strong balance sheet and liquidity going into 2022 - with capital to invest to accelerate growth

  • 1 Operating costs excludes paid marketing and below EBTIDA cost line items

    FY 2021 - Financial Summary

  • 2 Net debt of -€2.9m includes €28.2m of borrowings relating to a €30m debt facility drawn down in February 2021. FY20 net debt of €17.0m includes €1.2m relating to a short-term invoice financing facility

Steady recovery throughout the year - Omicron impacted Nov/Dec trading

Weekly net revenue1 and net bookings1

(as a % of 2019 2)

  • 1 Net revenue excludes the impact of deferred revenue and other adjustments. Net revenue and net bookings are reported on a Hostelworld brand only basis

  • 2 2019 figures used as pre-covid comparable

Regional recovery in bookings driven by easing of travel restrictions

Weekly net bookings1 by destination

(as a % of 2019 2)

  • 1 Net bookings are reported on a Hostelworld brand only basis

  • 2 2019 figures used as pre-covid comparable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hostelworld Group plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13,8 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net income 2021 -39,1 M -43,6 M -43,6 M
Net Debt 2021 5,32 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 101 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hostelworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,86 €
Average target price 1,53 €
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Morrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline Sherry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Cawley Chairman
Carl Gordon Shepherd Independent Non-Executive Director
Eimear Grainne Moloney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC6.86%113
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.68%463 543
NETFLIX, INC.-36.68%169 359
PROSUS N.V.-32.00%142 227
AIRBNB, INC.4.29%110 025
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.76%71 513