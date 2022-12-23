Advanced search
    HSW   GB00BYYN4225

HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC

(HSW)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:26 2022-12-23 am EST
124.48 GBX   +3.05%
06:08aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Hostelworld up as Brits plan budget trips
AN
11/23FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% as Investors Await Fed Minutes
DJ
11/23IN BRIEF: Hostelworld posts double pre-pandemic level of revenue
AN
SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Hostelworld up as Brits plan budget trips

12/23/2022 | 06:08am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Hostelworld Group PLC, up 3.1% at 124.48 pence, 12-month range 57p-128.52p. The hostel booking company adds 12% this week, having hit a year-long high on Monday. In a study commissioned by Virgin Media O2, data shows nearly one third of UK adults are planning a festive trip away, arguing that travel is more affordable than "expensive Christmas traditions". Nearly two in five said they have spent more time looking for cheaper options for accommodation - good for Hostelworld - flights and activities.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 2.3% at 115.30p, 12-month range 91.7p-292p. The stock returns some of Thursday's gains, having closed up 16%. The clothing retailer on Thursday reported its interim revenue had grown by 3.6% year-on-year thanks to a strong performance in its stores. Superdry Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton had commented: "It's been well documented that conditions are extremely challenging which weren't helped by the unseasonably warm weather in October and into November. However, by combining great products with affordable prices, we managed to grow sales in the first half." Dunkerton had said that he was encouraged to see how the firm has started the second half of its financial year, noting its "biggest ever week" for e-commerce orders.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 3.05% 124.4839 Delayed Quote.76.35%
SUPERDRY PLC -3.39% 114 Delayed Quote.-57.48%
