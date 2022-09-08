Hostess Brands : Barclays 2022 Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This investor presentation contains statements reflecting our views about the future performance of Hostess Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries (referred to as "Hostess Brands" or the "Company") that constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "will," "plan," "may," "should," or similar language. Statements addressing our future operating performance and statements addressing events and developments that we expect or anticipate will occur are also considered forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; our ability to maintain, extend or expand our reputation and brand image; failing to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to leverage our brand value to compete against lower-priced alternative brands; our ability to correctly predict, identify and interpret changes in consumer preferences and demand and offering new products to meet those changes; our ability to operate in a highly competitive industry; our ability to maintain or add additional shelf or retail space for our products; our ability to continue to produce and successfully market products with extended shelf life; our ability to successfully integrate, achieve expected synergies and manage our acquired businesses and brands; our ability to drive revenue growth in our key products or add products that are faster-growing and more profitable; volatility in commodity, energy, and other input prices and our ability to adjust our pricing to cover any increased costs; the availability and pricing of transportation to distribute our products; our dependence on our major customers; our geographic focus could make us particularly vulnerable to economic and other events and trends in North America; consolidation of retail customers; increased costs to comply with governmental regulation; general political, social and economic conditions; increased healthcare and labor costs; the fact that a portion of our workforce belongs to unions and strikes or work stoppages could cause our business to suffer; product liability claims, product recalls, or regulatory enforcement actions; unanticipated business disruptions; dependence on third parties for significant services; inability to identify or complete strategic acquisitions; our insurance not providing adequate levels of coverage against claims; failures, unavailability, or disruptions of our information technology systems; departure of key personnel or a highly skilled and diverse workforce; and our ability to finance our indebtedness on terms favorable to us; and other risks as set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The long-term algorithms contained in this presentation are goals that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and are based on assumptions with respect to future actions which are subject to change.

Industry and Market Data

In this Investor Presentation, Hostess Brands relies on and refers to information and statistics regarding market shares in the sectors in which it competes and other industry data. Hostess Brands obtained this information and statistics from third-party sources, including reports by market research firms, such as Nielsen. Prior period Nielsen data was adjusted to exclude the Cloverhill® and Big Texas® brands in the periods they were not owned by Hostess. Hostess Brands has supplemented this information where necessary with information from discussions with Hostess customers and its own internal estimates, taking into account publicly available information about other industry participants and Hostess Brands' management's best view as to information that is not publicly available.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income margin, adjusted diluted shares and adjusted EPS collectively referred to as "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," are commonly used in the Company's industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net revenue, gross profit, operating income, net income, net income attributed to Class A stockholders, diluted shares outstanding or earnings per share as indicators of operating performance (as determined in accordance with GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items included in the comparable GAAP financial measure. This Investor Presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing performance ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted net revenues. Hostess Brands believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Hostess Brands' financial condition and results of operations. Hostess Brands' management uses these Non-GAAP Financial Measures to compare Hostess Brands' performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Hostess Brands believes that the use of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. Management of Hostess Brands does not consider these Non-GAAP Financial Measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, and therefore Hostess Brands' Non-GAAP Measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. Totals in this Investor Presentation may not add up due to rounding.