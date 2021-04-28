Log in
    TWNK

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

(TWNK)
  Report
Hostess Brands, Inc. : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

04/28/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes®, Voortman® wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, May 31, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13717991.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing snack products in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 061 M - -
Net income 2021 112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 998 M 1 998 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,82 $
Last Close Price 15,30 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew P. Callahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Purcell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry D. Kaminski Chairman
Darryl P. Riley Senior Vice President-Quality, Food Safety, R&D
Andrew W. Jacobs Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.4.51%1 998
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.5.66%5 062
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-17.31%5 031
LOTUS BAKERIES NV20.52%4 341
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-9.59%3 777
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.-1.10%3 316
