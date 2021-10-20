Log in
    TWNK   US44109J1060

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

(TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

10/20/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central Time) accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, November 17, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13722836.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The Company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 111 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 778 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 374 M 2 374 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 18,25 $
Average target price 19,89 $
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Callahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian T. Purcell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry D. Kaminski Chairman
Darryl P. Riley Senior Vice President-Quality, Food Safety, R&D
Michael J. Cramer Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.24.66%2 374
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.28%12 727
LOTUS BAKERIES NV54.89%5 385
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.9.77%5 260
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-34.45%4 237
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-7.38%3 982