    TWNK   US44109J1060

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

(TWNK)
  Report
Hostess Brands to Host Investor Day and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings on March 1st, 2022

02/18/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The company will also report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021, on the same day, with the press release to be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EST.

Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the senior leadership team to discuss the company’s quarterly and full year results, and review its long-term strategy to drive profitable growth based on its advantaged position in growing snacking occasions.

A webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides will be available here. A live question and answer session will follow management presentations. Questions for presenters may be entered at any time during the event on the webcast dashboard.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for this event at the above link and log in to the webcast approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the full video webcast and a full transcript, including the Q&A session, will be available within 48 hours following the conclusion of the event here.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading sweet snacks company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products in North America under the Hostess® and Voortman® brands. The company produces a variety of new and classic treats including iconic Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, Inc., please visit www.hostessbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 122 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 914 M 2 914 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,36x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 97,0%
Managers and Directors
Andrew P. Callahan Director
Michael J. Gernigin Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jerry D. Kaminski Chairman
Darryl P. Riley President-Total Food Safety Management
Michael J. Cramer Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.3.13%2 914
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.24%13 301
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.3.13%5 989
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-6.44%4 826
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-7.78%3 919
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-9.56%2 807