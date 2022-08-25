Log in
    TWNK   US44109J1060

HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.

(TWNK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
23.58 USD   +1.86%
Hostess Brands to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Conference on September 8, 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) today announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, and Arist Mastorides, Chief Customer Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 a.m. EDT on September 8, 2022. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.hostessbrands.com/news/events.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With 2021 net sales exceeding $1.1 billion, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.


05:06pHostess Brands to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Conference on September 8, 20..
08/24Trick or Treat Yourself with Limited Time Fall-Flavored Snacks from Hostess Brands
08/09Treat Your Tastebuds This Fall to Limited-Edition Wafers from Voortman Cookies
08/09Treat Your Tastebuds This Fall to Limited-Edition Wafers from Voortman Cookies
08/04Clorox, Hostess fall; MGM, Cigna rise
08/03HOSTESS BRANDS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
08/03Hostess Brands Reports Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue; Updates 2022 Outlook; Shares Fall A..
08/03HOSTESS BRANDS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results 17% Organic Net Revenue Growth Raises..
08/03HOSTESS BRANDS : Q2 2022 Earnings Investor Presentation
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Hostess Brands, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
Sales 2022 1 322 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 160 M 3 160 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 23,15 $
Average target price 26,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Andrew P. Callahan Director
Travis Leonard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry D. Kaminski Chairman
Michael J. Cramer Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Laurence E. Bodner Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.13.37%3 160
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.72%16 365
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.1.49%5 912
LOTUS BAKERIES NV3.22%4 668
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-8.82%2 833
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.-33.70%2 580