Hostess Brands to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Conference on September 8, 2022

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) today announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, and Arist Mastorides, Chief Customer Officer, will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:15 a.m. EDT on September 8, 2022. A live audio webcast, and replay, of the fireside chat will be available at https://www.hostessbrands.com/news/events.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

