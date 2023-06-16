Twinkies-maker Hostess fined over preventable amputation of worker's fingertip

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor
Department said on Friday that Hostess Brands is
facing a $298,000 penalty after federal investigators found that
the bakery's safety and training failures led to a worker's
amputation injury.
The Labor Department said its investigation found that the
Hostess could have prevented the amputation injury of a
29-year-old worker, who lost a fingertip while reassembling a
pump at a company facility in Chicago in December.
Hostess could have prevented the injury by ensuring that
equipment is shut down and locked up to prevent it from
unexpectedly starting during maintenance, the department said in
a statement.
"Employers can spare their employees these kinds of painful
injuries by complying with OSHA and industry-recognized safety
standards," said Sukhvir Kaur, an official for the Labor
Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(OSHA).
Hostess "failed to make sure shafts, sprockets and moving
parts on equipment such as a dough mixer, coolers, icing and
wrapping stations and box stoppers had required guarding in
place to protect workers from contact with pinch points and
moving parts," according to the statement.
OSHA inspectors cited the company for one willful
violation, one repeat violation and five serious violations. The
company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal
conference, or contest the Labor Department findings.
Hostess did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The investigation was launched after the company, which
makes popular snacks, including Twinkies, Ding Dongs and
Donettes, reported the injury to the Labor Department.
