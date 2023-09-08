Hostmore PLC - West Sussex, England-based owner of casual dining brand Fridays - Says that Alan Clark has resigned as chief financial officer and executive director of the company in order to pursue other interests. He will step down from both positions immediately, but will continue as an employee for six months to ensure a smooth transition for Hostmore.

Matthew Bibby, currently finance director of the company, has been appointed interim CFO. He joined Hostmore as head of finance in 2019, and took on his current role in 2022.

Chair Stephen Welker says: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alan for the contribution he has made to Hostmore in his time as CFO. He leaves behind a strong team and we wish him well for the future. We are pleased that Matthew has accepted the role of interim CFO. His financial, commercial and operational experience, as well as his knowledge of our business, make him well placed to take up this position and together we look forward to delivering on the company's key objectives."

Current stock price: 14.25 pence, down 7.3%

12-month change: down 43%

