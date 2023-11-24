Hostmore PLC - West Sussex, England-based owner of casual dining brand Fridays - Says that at its annual general meeting on June 7, Resolution 10 was passed despite 30% of votes cast against. The resolution sought authorisation to make political donations and incur political expenditure. Hostmore says it has directly engaged with the largest shareholders who voted against the resolution to understand their views, and notes that it has not made political donations nor incurred political expenditure since its listing in November 2021, and has no intention of doing so. Explains that it is customary for listed UK companies, including the company, to seek approval of the political donations resolution as a precautionary measure to avoid any inadvertent breaches of UK company law given the breadth of the applicable provisions.

Current stock price: 19.95 pence, up 1.7%

12-month change: up 49%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

