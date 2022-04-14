Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hot Chili Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HCH   AU0000HCHAX9

HOT CHILI LIMITED

(HCH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:57 am EDT
1.620 AUD   +5.88%
05:35aHOT CHILI : Application for quotation of securities - HCH
PU
02:41aHot Chili Hits Wide Copper-Gold Intercept at Costa Fuego Project in Chile
MT
04/13HOT CHILI : Cortadera Delivers 876m grading 0.5% CuEq
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hot Chili : Application for quotation of securities - HCH

04/14/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

HOT CHILI LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

HCH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

66,606

13/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity HOT CHILI LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code HCH

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 91130955725

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

For personal use only

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HCHAD : UNSEC CONVERTIBLE NOTES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HCH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

13/4/2022

31/3/2022

1,110

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 13/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

66,606

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Conversion of face value at $1.6665 per share

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.666500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hot Chili Limited published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
