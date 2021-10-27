Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of directors made the resolution to submit a tender for real estate.

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 15:29:27
Subject 
 HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of
HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of directors
made the resolution to submit a tender for real estate.
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27
2.Company name:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
 its board's resolution of submitting a tender for real estate.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The board authorizes its chairman to execute investment
 matters.
 The supplementary announcement will be made when the
 transaction is confirmed.

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
03:38aHOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of direct..
PU
03:38aHotai Motor announces on behalf of Hotai Auto Body Manufacturing on acquisition of real..
PU
08/12Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
07/21Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year to Dat..
CI
07/21Hotai Motor Announces Election of Directors
CI
06/23Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 28, 2021
CI
06/23Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Appoints Tai, Heng-Hu as Corporate Governance Officer
CI
05/12Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
03/24Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
01/21Hotai Connected Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive TWD 300 million in fundi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 264 B 9 509 M 9 509 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 340 B 12 240 M 12 241 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 623,00 TWD
Average target price 661,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-3.11%12 240
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED30.50%22 383
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.91.29%9 126
AUTONATION, INC.79.72%8 588
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.43.27%4 322
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.62%3 152