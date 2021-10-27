HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of directors made the resolution to submit a tender for real estate.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27 2.Company name:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. its board's resolution of submitting a tender for real estate. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The board authorizes its chairman to execute investment matters. The supplementary announcement will be made when the transaction is confirmed.