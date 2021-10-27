HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of directors made the resolution to submit a tender for real estate.
10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2021/10/27
Time of announcement
15:29:27
Subject
HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of
HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. for its board of directors
made the resolution to submit a tender for real estate.
Date of events
2021/10/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/27
2.Company name:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:HO TAI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
its board's resolution of submitting a tender for real estate.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The board authorizes its chairman to execute investment
matters.
The supplementary announcement will be made when the
transaction is confirmed.
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:05 UTC.