HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hoyun International Lease for its board of directors made resolution not to distribute 2021 dividends.
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:31:06
Subject
HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of Hoyun
International Lease for its board of directors
made resolution not to distribute 2021 dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/08
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:None
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
