Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board of directors made the resolution to borrow the short-term funds

08/05/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 17:02:40
Subject 
 HOTAI MOTOR announces on behalf of subsidiary
Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board of directors
made the resolution to borrow the short-term funds
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05
2.Company name:Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
 According to the Article 143 section 1 Paragraph 1 of the Insurance Act,
 the enterprise obtains the approval of the competent authority to
 borrow the short-term funds from outside parties to meet cash flow needs
 arising from payment of major benefits.
6.Countermeasures:
 The board of directors made a resolution to borrow the short-term funds
 from outside parties.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 09:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
05:11aHOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board o..
PU
08/04HOTAI MOTOR : Announcement according to the Article 22 section 1 paragraph 1 of Regulation..
PU
07/26HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Mobility Service on acquisition of r..
PU
07/26HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Mobility Service on acquisition of r..
PU
07/21HOTAI MOTOR : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarif..
PU
07/14HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. for its board of directors ..
PU
07/14HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board o..
PU
07/13HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of HO TAI SERVICE & MARKETING CO., LTD. for its board of..
PU
06/30HOTAI MOTOR : Announcement of for subsidiary Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd. disposal of..
PU
06/29HOTAI MOTOR : To announces change of Members of Remuneration Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 129 M 8 129 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 323 B 10 764 M 10 764 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 591,00 TWD
Average target price 630,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,60%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-3.75%10 764
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.83%12 529
D'IETEREN GROUP-3.03%9 082
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.8.52%8 633
AUTONATION, INC.2.45%6 702
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.2.41%3 915