HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board of directors made the resolution to borrow the short-term funds

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/05 2.Company name:Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: According to the Article 143 section 1 Paragraph 1 of the Insurance Act, the enterprise obtains the approval of the competent authority to borrow the short-term funds from outside parties to meet cash flow needs arising from payment of major benefits. 6.Countermeasures: The board of directors made a resolution to borrow the short-term funds from outside parties. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA