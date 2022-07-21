Hotai Motor : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on Liberty Times Net

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22 2.Company name:Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media: Liberty Times Net 6.Content of the report: China Motor Corporation and Yulon Motor Company Ltd. were severely impacted by the loss in epidemic prevention insurance issued. 7.Cause of occurrence: Market sources estimate that the amount of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. claims may reach 15 billion yuan. In order to meet the demand for subsequent insurance claims, Hotai has decided to realize profits through real estate disposal. 8.Countermeasures:Follow the instructions of TWSE. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. does not disclose any financial forecasts officially, and the reports in the news are media estimate from external sources that has no relations to Hotai, which is hereby clarified.