Hotai Motor : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on Liberty Times Net
07/21/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
11:30:29
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary
Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on
Liberty Times Net
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Company name:Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media: Liberty Times Net
6.Content of the report:
China Motor Corporation and Yulon Motor Company Ltd. were severely
impacted by the loss in epidemic prevention insurance issued.
7.Cause of occurrence:
Market sources estimate that the amount of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd.
claims may reach 15 billion yuan. In order to meet the demand for
subsequent insurance claims, Hotai has decided to realize profits
through real estate disposal.
8.Countermeasures:Follow the instructions of TWSE.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. does not disclose any financial
forecasts officially, and the reports in the news are media
estimate from external sources that has no relations to Hotai,
which is hereby clarified.
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:43:07 UTC.