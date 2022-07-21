Log in
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
589.00 TWD   +0.17%
07/21HOTAI MOTOR : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on Liberty Times Net
PU
07/14HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. for its board of directors resolved to convene the special shareholders meeting in 2022.
PU
07/14HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd., for its board of directors made the resolution to dispose of real estate
PU
Hotai Motor : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on Liberty Times Net

07/21/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 11:30:29
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary
Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. to Clarify the report on
Liberty Times Net
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/22
2.Company name:Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media: Liberty Times Net
6.Content of the report:
 China Motor Corporation and Yulon Motor Company Ltd. were severely
 impacted by the loss in epidemic prevention insurance issued.
7.Cause of occurrence:
 Market sources estimate that the amount of Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd.
 claims may reach 15 billion yuan. In order to meet the demand for
 subsequent insurance claims, Hotai has decided to realize profits
 through real estate disposal.
8.Countermeasures:Follow the instructions of TWSE.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Hotai Insurance Co., Ltd. does not disclose any financial
 forecasts officially, and the reports in the news are media
 estimate from external sources that has no relations to Hotai,
 which is hereby clarified.

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
