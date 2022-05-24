Hotai Motor : The Company will attend investor conference invited by Taishin Securities
05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/24
Time of announcement
17:04:14
Subject
The Company will attend investor conference
invited by Taishin Securities
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for 2022 Q1
and the operation strategies in the future.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
To register please go to
https://www.surveycake.com/s/Lv036