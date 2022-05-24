Log in
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-22
578.00 TWD   -0.17%
Hotai Motor Introduces First All-Electric Toyota SUV in Taiwan
PU
05/18Hotai Motor Introduces First All-Electric Toyota SUV in Taiwan
MT
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Hotai Motor : The Company will attend investor conference invited by Taishin Securities

05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 17:04:14
Subject 
 The Company will attend investor conference
invited by Taishin Securities
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To give an overview of the financial results for 2022 Q1
and the operation strategies in the future.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
To register please go to
https://www.surveycake.com/s/Lv036

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 245 B 8 296 M 8 296 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 B 10 674 M 10 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 578,00 TWD
Average target price 640,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-5.86%10 674
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.56%15 973
D'IETEREN GROUP-9.85%8 820
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.74%8 221
AUTONATION, INC.-8.08%6 265
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-3.71%3 681