    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
571.00 TWD   +0.53%
Hotai Motor : To announce the Company's Board of Directors elected the Chairman.

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:17:40
Subject 
 To announce the Company's Board of Directors elected
the Chairman.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 Huang, Nan-Kuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 chairman of Hotai Motor Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
 Huang, Nan-Kuang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 chairman of Hotai Motor Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Appointment for term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 200 M 8 200 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 B 10 491 M 10 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 571,00 TWD
Average target price 630,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-7.00%10 491
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.67%17 633
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.08%8 049
D'IETEREN GROUP-20.45%7 631
AUTONATION, INC.-5.31%6 453
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-4.99%3 632