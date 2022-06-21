Hotai Motor : To announce the Company's Board of Directors elected the Chairman.
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:17:40
Subject
To announce the Company's Board of Directors elected
the Chairman.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/21
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Huang, Nan-Kuang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
chairman of Hotai Motor Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Huang, Nan-Kuang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
chairman of Hotai Motor Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Appointment for term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
