  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
587.00 TWD   +2.80%
05:45aHOTAI MOTOR : To announce the acquisition of shares of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year has reached NT$300 million
PU
04:45aHOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Leasing Co., Ltd. for the 2021 Ex-dividend record date for common share dividend
PU
06/21HOTAI MOTOR : To announces the Ex-dividend record date for common share dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotai Motor : To announce the acquisition of shares of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year has reached NT$300 million

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:32:19
Subject 
 To announce the acquisition of shares of
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year
has reached NT$300 million
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Common stock of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
2.Trading date:2022/06/21
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
 Volume:195,000 shares
 Average unit price:NT$494 per share (JPY¥2,137 per share)
 Total monetary amount:NT$96,301 thousands (JPY¥416,806 thousands)
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Not applicable
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
 The underlying company is accounted as financial assets
 Adjustments for change in value of current financial
 assets at fair value through profit or loss
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
 Cumulative volume:16,932,500 shares
 Cumulative amount:NT$ 6,542,921 thousands (JPY¥23,810,958 thousands)
 Shareholding percentage:0.12%
 Status of any restriction of rights:NO
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
 Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
 (including the current trade) to the total assets:77.59%
 Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
 (including the current trade) to the shareholder's equity:108.13%
 The operational capital as shown in the most recent financial
 statement:NT$734,831 thousands
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
 To forge a substantial alliance by investing long term securities.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 193 M 8 193 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 321 B 10 776 M 10 776 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 587,00 TWD
Average target price 630,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-4.40%10 776
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.61%17 833
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.08%8 049
D'IETEREN GROUP-20.16%7 669
AUTONATION, INC.-4.59%6 453
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-6.89%3 632