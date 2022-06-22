Hotai Motor : To announce the acquisition of shares of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year has reached NT$300 million

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Common stock of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.Trading date:2022/06/21 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: Volume:195,000 shares Average unit price:NT$494 per share (JPY¥2,137 per share) Total monetary amount:NT$96,301 thousands (JPY¥416,806 thousands) 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):Not applicable 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade: The underlying company is accounted as financial assets Adjustments for change in value of current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): Cumulative volume:16,932,500 shares Cumulative amount:NT$ 6,542,921 thousands (JPY¥23,810,958 thousands) Shareholding percentage:0.12% Status of any restriction of rights:NO 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: Current ratio of long or short term securities investment (including the current trade) to the total assets:77.59% Current ratio of long or short term securities investment (including the current trade) to the shareholder's equity:108.13% The operational capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:NT$734,831 thousands 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: To forge a substantial alliance by investing long term securities. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO