Hotai Motor : To announce the acquisition of shares of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year has reached NT$300 million
06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:32:19
Subject
To announce the acquisition of shares of
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION in one year
has reached NT$300 million
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name of the securities:Common stock of TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
2.Trading date:2022/06/21
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume:195,000 shares
Average unit price:NT$494 per share (JPY¥2,137 per share)
Total monetary amount:NT$96,301 thousands (JPY¥416,806 thousands)
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Not applicable
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:
The underlying company is accounted as financial assets
Adjustments for change in value of current financial
assets at fair value through profit or loss
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Cumulative volume:16,932,500 shares
Cumulative amount:NT$ 6,542,921 thousands (JPY¥23,810,958 thousands)
Shareholding percentage:0.12%
Status of any restriction of rights:NO
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
(including the current trade) to the total assets:77.59%
Current ratio of long or short term securities investment
(including the current trade) to the shareholder's equity:108.13%
The operational capital as shown in the most recent financial
statement:NT$734,831 thousands
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
To forge a substantial alliance by investing long term securities.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NO
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NO
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:Not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.