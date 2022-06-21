Hotai Motor : To announces change of Members of Audit Committee

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Su, Chin-Huo Wu, Shih-Hao Shih, Hsien-Fu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Su, Chin-Huo：member of Hotai Motor Independent director Wu, Shih-Hao：member of Hotai Motor Independent director Shih, Hsien-Fu：member of Hotai Motor Independent director 5.Name of the new position holder: Li, Chao-Sen Su, Chin-Huo Wu, Shih-Hao 6.Resume of the new position holder: Su, Chin-Huo：member of Hotai Motor Independent director Wu, Shih-Hao：member of Hotai Motor Independent director Li, Chao-Sen：Director and President, Kuozui Motors, Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/21 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None