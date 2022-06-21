Hotai Motor : To announces change of Members of Audit Committee
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:13:48
Subject
To announces change of Members of Audit Committee
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Audit Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Su, Chin-Huo
Wu, Shih-Hao
Shih, Hsien-Fu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Su, Chin-Huo：member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Wu, Shih-Hao：member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Shih, Hsien-Fu：member of Hotai Motor Independent director
5.Name of the new position holder:
Li, Chao-Sen
Su, Chin-Huo
Wu, Shih-Hao
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Su, Chin-Huo：member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Wu, Shih-Hao：member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Li, Chao-Sen：Director and President, Kuozui Motors, Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/06/21
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
