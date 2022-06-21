Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
571.00 TWD   +0.53%
04:14aHOTAI MOTOR : To announces the list of Board members newly elected at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:14aHOTAI MOTOR : To announces the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/16HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Leasing Co., Ltd. for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotai Motor : To announces change of Members of Remuneration Committee

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:15:32
Subject 
 To announces change of Members of Remuneration Committee
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
 Shih, Hsien-Fu
 Su, Chin-Huo
 Wu, Shih-Hao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Shih, Hsien-Fu, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
 Su, Chin-Huo, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
 Wu, Shih-Hao, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
5.Name of the new position holder:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Due to tenure expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
04:14aHOTAI MOTOR : To announces the list of Board members newly elected at 2022 Annual Sharehol..
PU
04:14aHOTAI MOTOR : To announces the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/16HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Leasing Co., Ltd. for the important resolutions..
PU
06/16HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai Leasing Co., Ltd. that Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
06/15HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance for the resolution of release directo..
PU
06/15HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions..
PU
05/24HOTAI MOTOR : The Company will attend investor conference invited by Taishin Securities
PU
05/18Hotai Motor Introduces First All-Electric Toyota SUV in Taiwan
MT
05/11Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/29HOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Development for supplement on real e..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 200 M 8 200 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 B 10 491 M 10 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 571,00 TWD
Average target price 630,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-7.00%10 491
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.67%17 633
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.08%8 049
D'IETEREN GROUP-20.45%7 631
AUTONATION, INC.-5.31%6 453
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-4.99%3 632