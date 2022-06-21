Hotai Motor : To announces change of Members of Remuneration Committee
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:15:32
Subject
To announces change of Members of Remuneration Committee
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Shih, Hsien-Fu
Su, Chin-Huo
Wu, Shih-Hao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Shih, Hsien-Fu, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Su, Chin-Huo, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
Wu, Shih-Hao, member of Hotai Motor Independent director
5.Name of the new position holder:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:Due to tenure expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/20~2022/06/19
10.Effective date of the new member:To be appointed by the board of dircetors
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.