Hotai Motor : To announces that Annual Shareholders'Meeting resolved to release directors from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director Lin, Li-Hua / Director Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director Huang, Wen-Jui / Director Su, Chwen-Shing / Director Su, Jean / Director Su, Yi-Chung / Director Leon Soo / Director Kazuo Naganuma / Director Ko, Junn-Yuan / Director Chang, Shih-Yieng / Director Li, Chao-Sen / Independent director 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is within or similar to the Company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the tenure of the aforementioned directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): 493,223,884 shares voted approving the proposal, accounts 97.6688% of totalrepresented shares(represented vate:92.45%) The proposal nas been approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2022. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director Su, Chwen-Shing / Director Leon Soo / Director Kazuo Naganuma / Director 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: 1).Director：Huang, Nan-Kuang Chairman, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd. 2).Director：Huang, Chih-Cheng Chairman, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. Director, CarMax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd. Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd. Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd. Director, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. 3).Director：Su, Chwen-Shing Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd. Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. Director, Carmax Auto Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd 4).Director：Leon Soo Vice Chairman, Hoton Motor Investment Co. Ltd. Managing Director and President Shanghai Guangxin Culture & Media Co., Ltd. Managing Director and President, Shanghai Ho-Mian Auto Technology Co., Ltd. Managing Director and President, Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Managing Director, Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd. Managing Director, Shanghai Hochen Auto Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. Director, Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Director, Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. Director, Zaozhuang Ho-Wan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd. Director, Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd. Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd. Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Taiyuan Zhong Du Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd. Director, Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd. Director, Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd. Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Chairman, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company Chairman, Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd. 5).Director：Kazuo Naganuma Director, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: 1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd. Room 1513 and 1514, No. 238, Jiangchang 3rd Rd., Zhabei Dist., Shanghai, China 2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. No. 515, Caonong Rd., Xinqiaozhen, Songjiang Dist., Shanghai, China 3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Building 1, No. 28, Rongshu Rd., Rongbei Town, Songjiang Dist., Shanghai, China 4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd. 1826 - 2 Henan Road, Dagu Sub-district , Binhai New District, Tianjin City 5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Machanghu Town High-Tech Ind Development Zone, Linyi City, Shandong, China 6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Chaoyang District No. 1 North Xiaohongmen Shaw Village, Beijing City, China 7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. East of Machanghu Middle School, Jiefang RD And No.2 Gongye RD Interchange, Machanghu Town, Linyi, Shandong, China 8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. No. 89 Shigezhuang Road Pingfang Town Chaoyang District Beijing City, China 9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd. No 48 Dong Fang Cheng, Xuanwu District, Nanjing City 10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company Building 3, No. 985, Zhuanxing E Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China 11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. 50m northeast of the intersection of Ningcheng Road and Chunyang Road, Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province 12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. No. 48 Huang Shan Road, Huimin Block, Jia Shan City, Zhejiang Province., China 13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. Building D, 9F, No. 427, Nujiang N Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai, China 14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd. Room 507, Building E, 6F, No. 1000, Zhenchen Rd., Baoshan Dist., Shanghai, China 15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd. Room 401, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai, China 16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd. 1826 Henan Road, Tanggu Sub-district, Binhai New District, Tianjin City 17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd. North of Huicheng S Rd. and east of Yongsheng Rd., Jiading Dist., Shanghai, China 18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd. Room 403, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai, China 19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. No. 1571, Jichang road, Baiyun district, Guangzhou, Guangdong, China 20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Room 101, No. 1, Fuqing Rd., Zhangfan Town, Zaozhuang Hi-Tech Zone, Shangdong, China 21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd. 202-12, Building 4, Hengshen Plaza (North of Helan Road and East of Ouzhou Road), Tianjin Free Trade Zone (Dongjiang Bonded Port), Chin 22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd. No. 321,Taizhou Road, Taizhou City, Jiansu, China 23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. South Huitong Road, Jinchen Village, Guojiabao Town, Yuci District, Jinzhong, Shanxi, China 24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd. No. 59, Malianying Road, Huangling Street, Xiaodian District, Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province 25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd. No. 300, keyuan 4th Rd., Jiulongpo Dist., Chongqing, China 26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd. No. 61, Baihe Rd., Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China 27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd. Toyota dealership, building 1&2, No. 61, Baihe Rd., Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China 28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd. 3-2, No. 3, Cuiping Road, Huixing Street, Yubei District, Chongqing, China 29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd. Room A, Level 1F, Building 1, NO. 999, Huqingping Hwy., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: 1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd. Operation decision making, capital using and financial management ,information services, employee trainings and other services 2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd. Sales of vehicles and parts for industry use 3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Trading of vehicle products/accessories 4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company Property management 11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. Manufacturing and sales of precision screws 13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. Leasing, wholesale, retail of and support service for vehicles 14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd. Advertisement design and production 15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd. Trading of vehicle products / accessories 16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd. Trading of vehicle products / accessories and property management 17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd. Property management 18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd. Trading of vehicle products / accessories 19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. Trading of vehicle products / accessories 20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd. Automotive related business 22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd. Trading of vehicle products / accessories 28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd. Sales and repairing of vehicles 29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd. Trading of used vehicles 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None