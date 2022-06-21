Hotai Motor : To announces that Annual Shareholders'Meeting resolved to release directors from non-competition restrictions

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director
Lin, Li-Hua / Director
Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director
Huang, Wen-Jui / Director
Su, Chwen-Shing / Director
Su, Jean / Director
Su, Yi-Chung / Director
Leon Soo / Director
Kazuo Naganuma / Director
Ko, Junn-Yuan / Director
Chang, Shih-Yieng / Director
Li, Chao-Sen / Independent director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
To engage in business that is within or similar to the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within the tenure of the aforementioned directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
493,223,884 shares voted approving the proposal, accounts 97.6688% of
totalrepresented shares(represented vate:92.45%)
The proposal nas been approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2022.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director
Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director
Su, Chwen-Shing / Director
Leon Soo / Director
Kazuo Naganuma / Director
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
1).Director：Huang, Nan-Kuang
Chairman, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
2).Director：Huang, Chih-Cheng
Chairman, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
Director, CarMax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
3).Director：Su, Chwen-Shing
Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
Director, Carmax Auto Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd
4).Director：Leon Soo
Vice Chairman, Hoton Motor Investment Co. Ltd.
Managing Director and President Shanghai Guangxin Culture & Media
Co., Ltd.
Managing Director and President, Shanghai Ho-Mian Auto Technology
Co., Ltd.
Managing Director and President, Tianjin Yongda Communication
Technology Co., Ltd.
Managing Director, Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering
Co., Ltd.
Managing Director, Shanghai Hochen Auto Technology Co., Ltd.
Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
Director, Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Director, Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology
Co., Ltd.
Director, Zaozhuang Ho-Wan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Taiyuan Zhong Du Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service
Co., Ltd.
Director, Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
Director, Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
Director, Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service
Co., Ltd.
Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Chairman, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
Chairman, Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
5).Director：Kazuo Naganuma
Director, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
Room 1513 and 1514, No. 238, Jiangchang 3rd Rd., Zhabei Dist.,
Shanghai, China
2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
No. 515, Caonong Rd., Xinqiaozhen, Songjiang Dist., Shanghai, China
3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Building 1, No. 28, Rongshu Rd., Rongbei Town, Songjiang Dist.,
Shanghai, China
4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd.
1826 - 2 Henan Road, Dagu Sub-district , Binhai New District,
Tianjin City
5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Machanghu Town High-Tech Ind Development Zone, Linyi City,
Shandong, China
6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Chaoyang District No. 1 North Xiaohongmen Shaw Village,
Beijing City, China
7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
East of Machanghu Middle School, Jiefang RD And No.2
Gongye RD Interchange, Machanghu Town, Linyi, Shandong, China
8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
No. 89 Shigezhuang Road Pingfang Town Chaoyang District
Beijing City, China
9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
No 48 Dong Fang Cheng, Xuanwu District, Nanjing City
10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
Building 3, No. 985, Zhuanxing E Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai,
China
11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
50m northeast of the intersection of Ningcheng Road and Chunyang
Road, Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province
12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
No. 48 Huang Shan Road, Huimin Block, Jia Shan City,
Zhejiang Province., China
13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
Building D, 9F, No. 427, Nujiang N Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai,
China
14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd.
Room 507, Building E, 6F, No. 1000, Zhenchen Rd., Baoshan Dist.,
Shanghai, China
15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
Room 401, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist.,
Shanghai, China
16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
1826 Henan Road, Tanggu Sub-district, Binhai New District,
Tianjin City
17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd.
North of Huicheng S Rd. and east of Yongsheng Rd., Jiading Dist.,
Shanghai, China
18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
Room 403, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai,
China
19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
No. 1571, Jichang road, Baiyun district, Guangzhou, Guangdong,
China
20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Room 101, No. 1, Fuqing Rd., Zhangfan Town, Zaozhuang Hi-Tech
Zone, Shangdong, China
21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
202-12, Building 4, Hengshen Plaza (North of Helan Road and
East of Ouzhou Road), Tianjin Free Trade Zone (Dongjiang Bonded
Port), Chin
22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
No. 321,Taizhou Road, Taizhou City, Jiansu, China
23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
South Huitong Road, Jinchen Village, Guojiabao Town, Yuci
District, Jinzhong, Shanxi, China
24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd.
No. 59, Malianying Road, Huangling Street, Xiaodian District,
Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province
25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
No. 300, keyuan 4th Rd., Jiulongpo Dist., Chongqing, China
26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
No. 61, Baihe Rd., Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China
27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
Toyota dealership, building 1&2, No. 61, Baihe Rd.,
Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China
28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
3-2, No. 3, Cuiping Road, Huixing Street, Yubei District,
Chongqing, China
29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Room A, Level 1F, Building 1, NO. 999, Huqingping Hwy.,
Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
Operation decision making, capital using and financial management
,information services, employee trainings and other services
2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
Sales of vehicles and parts for industry use
3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products/accessories
4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
Property management
11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing and sales of precision screws
13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
Leasing, wholesale, retail of and support service for vehicles
14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd.
Advertisement design and production
15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products / accessories
16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products / accessories and property management
17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd.
Property management
18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products / accessories
19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products / accessories
20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
Automotive related business
22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
Trading of vehicle products / accessories
28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
Sales and repairing of vehicles
29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
Trading of used vehicles
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None