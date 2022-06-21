Log in
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
571.00 TWD   +0.53%
Hotai Motor : To announces that Annual Shareholders'Meeting resolved to release directors from non-competition restrictions

06/21/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 16:12:18
Subject 
 To announces that Annual Shareholders'Meeting
resolved to release directors from
non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
 Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director
 Lin, Li-Hua / Director
 Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director
 Huang, Wen-Jui / Director
 Su, Chwen-Shing / Director
 Su, Jean / Director
 Su, Yi-Chung / Director
 Leon Soo / Director
 Kazuo Naganuma / Director
 Ko, Junn-Yuan / Director
 Chang, Shih-Yieng / Director
 Li, Chao-Sen / Independent director
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
 To engage in business that is within or similar to the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 Within the tenure of the aforementioned directors
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
 493,223,884 shares voted approving the proposal, accounts 97.6688% of
 totalrepresented shares(represented vate:92.45%)
 The proposal nas been approved by Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2022.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
 Huang, Nan-Kuang / Director
 Huang, Chih-Cheng / Director
 Su, Chwen-Shing / Director
 Leon Soo / Director
 Kazuo Naganuma / Director
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
 1).Director：Huang, Nan-Kuang
    Chairman, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
 2).Director：Huang, Chih-Cheng
    Chairman, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
    Director, CarMax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
    Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
    Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
 3).Director：Su, Chwen-Shing
    Director, Hoton Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
    Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
    Director, Carmax Auto Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
    Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd
 4).Director：Leon Soo
    Vice Chairman, Hoton Motor Investment Co. Ltd.
    Managing Director and President Shanghai Guangxin Culture & Media
    Co., Ltd.
    Managing Director and President, Shanghai Ho-Mian Auto Technology
    Co., Ltd.
    Managing Director and President, Tianjin Yongda Communication
    Technology Co., Ltd.
    Managing Director, Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering
    Co., Ltd.
    Managing Director, Shanghai Hochen Auto Technology Co., Ltd.
    Director, Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
    Director, Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    Director, Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology
    Co., Ltd.
    Director, Zaozhuang Ho-Wan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
    Director, Tianjin Binhai Heling Lexus Motor Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
    Director, Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Beijing Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Taiyuan Zhong Du Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service
    Co., Ltd.
    Director, Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
    Director, Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
    Director, Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service
    Co., Ltd.
    Director, Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
    Director, Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Chairman, Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
    Chairman, Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
 5).Director：Kazuo Naganuma
    Director, Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
 1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
    Room 1513 and 1514, No. 238, Jiangchang 3rd Rd., Zhabei Dist.,
    Shanghai, China
 2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
    No. 515, Caonong Rd., Xinqiaozhen, Songjiang Dist., Shanghai, China
 3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    Building 1, No. 28, Rongshu Rd., Rongbei Town, Songjiang Dist.,
    Shanghai, China
 4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd.
    1826 - 2 Henan Road, Dagu Sub-district , Binhai New District,
    Tianjin City
 5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Machanghu Town High-Tech Ind Development Zone, Linyi City,
    Shandong, China
 6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Chaoyang District No. 1 North Xiaohongmen Shaw Village,
    Beijing City, China
 7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    East of Machanghu Middle School, Jiefang RD And No.2
    Gongye RD Interchange, Machanghu Town, Linyi, Shandong, China
 8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    No. 89 Shigezhuang Road Pingfang Town Chaoyang District
    Beijing City, China
 9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
    No 48 Dong Fang Cheng,  Xuanwu District, Nanjing City
 10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
     Building 3, No. 985, Zhuanxing E Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai,
     China
 11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     50m northeast of the intersection of Ningcheng Road and Chunyang
     Road, Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province
 12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
     No. 48 Huang Shan Road, Huimin Block, Jia Shan City,
     Zhejiang Province., China
 13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
     Building D, 9F, No. 427, Nujiang N Rd.,  Putuo Dist., Shanghai,
     China
 14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd.
     Room 507, Building E, 6F, No. 1000, Zhenchen Rd., Baoshan Dist.,
     Shanghai, China
 15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
     Room 401, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist.,
     Shanghai, China
 16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
     1826 Henan Road, Tanggu Sub-district, Binhai New District,
     Tianjin City
 17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd.
     North of Huicheng S Rd. and east of Yongsheng Rd., Jiading Dist.,
     Shanghai, China
 18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
     Room 403, No. 11, Aly. 276, Luding Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai,
     China
 19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
     No. 1571, Jichang road, Baiyun district, Guangzhou, Guangdong,
     China
 20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Room 101, No. 1, Fuqing Rd., Zhangfan Town, Zaozhuang Hi-Tech
     Zone, Shangdong, China
 21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
     202-12, Building 4, Hengshen Plaza (North of Helan Road and
     East of Ouzhou Road), Tianjin Free Trade Zone (Dongjiang Bonded
     Port), Chin
 22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
     No. 321,Taizhou Road, Taizhou City, Jiansu, China
 23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     South Huitong Road, Jinchen Village, Guojiabao Town, Yuci
     District, Jinzhong, Shanxi, China
 24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd.
     No. 59, Malianying Road, Huangling Street, Xiaodian District,
     Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province
 25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
     No. 300, keyuan 4th Rd., Jiulongpo Dist., Chongqing, China
 26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     No. 61, Baihe Rd., Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China
 27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
     Toyota dealership, building 1&2,  No. 61, Baihe Rd.,
     Economic Development Dist., Chongqing, China
 28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
     3-2, No. 3, Cuiping Road, Huixing Street, Yubei District,
     Chongqing, China
 29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
     Room A, Level 1F, Building 1, NO. 999, Huqingping Hwy.,
     Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
 1).Hotong Motor Investment Co., Ltd.
    Operation decision making, capital using and financial management
    ,information services, employee trainings and other services
 2).Shanghai Ho-Qian Logistics Equipment Trading Co., Ltd.
    Sales of vehicles and parts for industry use
 3).Carmax Autotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
    Trading of vehicle products/accessories
 4).Tianjin Binhai New Area Heling LEXUS Motor service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 5).Linyi Ho-Yu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 6).Beijing Hoyu Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 7).Linyi Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 8).Beijing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 9).Nanjing HoZhan Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.
    Sales and repairing of vehicles
 10).Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company
     Property management
 11).Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 12).Nitto Precision Screw Industrial (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.
     Manufacturing and sales of precision screws
 13).Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd.
     Leasing, wholesale, retail of and support service for vehicles
 14).Shanghai Guangxin Cultural Media Co., Ltd.
     Advertisement design and production
 15).Shanghai Ho-Mian Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
     Trading of vehicle products / accessories
 16).Tianjin Yongda Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
     Trading of vehicle products / accessories and property management
 17).Shanghai Zhongxin Traffic Facility Engineering Co., Ltd.
     Property management
 18).Shanghai Hochen Motor Technology Co., Ltd.
     Trading of vehicle products / accessories
 19).Guangzhou GAC Business Changhe Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.
     Trading of vehicle products / accessories
 20).Zaozhung Ho-Wan Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 21).Tianjin Ho-Yi International Trading Co., Ltd.
     Automotive related business
 22).Taizhou Zhong Du Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 23).Jinzhong Central Toyota Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 24).Taiyuan Zhongdu Heling LEXUS MotorSales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 25).Chongqing Yudu Toyota Sales Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 26).Chongqing Yurun Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 27).Chongqing Yuguo Automobile Accessory Co. Ltd.
     Trading of vehicle products / accessories
 28).Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.
     Sales and repairing of vehicles
 29).Shanghai Hede Used Vehicle Co., Ltd.
     Trading of used vehicles
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 244 B 8 200 M 8 200 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 B 10 491 M 10 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 571,00 TWD
Average target price 630,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-7.00%10 491
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.67%17 633
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-1.08%8 049
D'IETEREN GROUP-20.45%7 631
AUTONATION, INC.-5.31%6 453
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-4.99%3 632