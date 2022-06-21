Hotai Motor : To announces the Ex-dividend record date for common share dividend
06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
16:19:33
Subject
To announces the Ex-dividend record date for
common share dividend
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/21
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend, NT$20.0 per share
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/08
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/11
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/12
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/16
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/16
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend will be paid on 2022/07/27.
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.