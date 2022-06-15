Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting
06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
18:17:44
Subject
Hotai Motor announces on behalf of Hotai insurance
Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022
Annual Shareholders'Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
1)Approved the amendments to the "Procedure for Acquisition"
2)Approved the Release of the prohibition on directors of the
Company from participation in competition business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:03 UTC.