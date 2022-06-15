Log in
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
582.00 TWD   +0.69%
06:33aHOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance for the resolution of release directors from non-competition restrictions at 2022 AGM
PU
06:33aHOTAI MOTOR : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting
PU
05/24HOTAI MOTOR : The Company will attend investor conference invited by Taishin Securities
PU
Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting

06/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 18:17:44
Subject 
 Hotai Motor announces on behalf of Hotai insurance
Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022
Annual Shareholders'Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 1)Approved the amendments to the "Procedure for Acquisition"
 2)Approved the Release of the prohibition on directors of the
   Company from participation in competition business.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
