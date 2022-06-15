Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance Co.,Ltd for the important resolutions of 2022 Annual Shareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approved the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NA 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: 1)Approved the amendments to the "Procedure for Acquisition" 2)Approved the Release of the prohibition on directors of the Company from participation in competition business. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA