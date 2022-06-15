Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance for the resolution of release directors from non-competition restrictions at 2022 AGM

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Liu Yuan Sen；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Chen Chien Chou；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Tsai Yen Hong；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Tsai Bai Long；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Chuang Jui Te；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Cho Chun-Hsiung；representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Independent director:Chien Sung Chi Independent director:Li Chang Chou Independent director:Chen Chi Chen 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is within or similar to the company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: within the tenure of the aforementioned directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Apporved by Annual Shareholders'Meeting in 2022 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Director: Chen Chien Chou 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.：Chairman (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.：Chairman (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. ：Chairman (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.：Chairman (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company：Director (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.：Chairman 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.： No. 999, Huqingping Hwy, Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.： No. 2058, Lianhua S. Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.： No. 1411, Tongpu Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai, China (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.： Room 108, Building 1, No. 401, Shiguang Rd., Yangpu Dist., Shanghai, China (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： Building 3, No. 2018, Yongsheng Rd. Jiading Dist., Shanghai, China (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： No. 8 of No. 88, Jinyu Rd., Chongqing Economic and Technological Development Park, New North Zone, Chongqing, China (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： No. 590, Kaiyue Rd., Kaiping Dist., Tangshan, Hebei, China (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： No. 509, Liantang N Ave., Liantang Town, Nanchang County, Jiangxi, China (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： No. 1, Fuxing Rd., Zhangfan Town, Xuecheng Dist., Zaozhuang City, Shangdong, China (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.： Intersection of Saida 3rd Ave. and Saida 4th Branch Rd., Xiqing Economic Development Area, Tianjin, China (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.： No. 11, Saida 4th Branch Rd., Xiqing Economic Development Area, Tianjin, China (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： No. 299, Weijin S. Rd., Tianjin, China (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： 3-2, No. 3, Cuiping Road, Huixing Street, Yubei District, Chongqing, China (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.： No. 48, Eastern City, Xuanwu Dist., Nanjing, China (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company： Building 3, No. 985, Zhuanxing E Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.： 50m northeast of the intersection of Ningcheng Road and Chunyang Road, Chengyang Dist.,Qingdao City,Shandong, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company： Property management (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.： Sales and repairing of vehicles 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A