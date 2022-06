Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hotai insurance for the resolution of release directors from non-competition restrictions at 2022 AGM

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/15 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Liu Yuan Sen;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Chen Chien Chou;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Tsai Yen Hong;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Tsai Bai Long;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Chuang Jui Te;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Director:Cho Chun-Hsiung;representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd. Independent director:Chien Sung Chi Independent director:Li Chang Chou Independent director:Chen Chi Chen 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: To engage in business that is within or similar to the company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: within the tenure of the aforementioned directors 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Apporved by Annual Shareholders'Meeting in 2022 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Director: Chen Chien Chou 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.:Chairman (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.:Chairman (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd. :Chairman (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.:Chairman (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company:Director (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.:Chairman 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.: No. 999, Huqingping Hwy, Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.: No. 2058, Lianhua S. Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.: No. 1411, Tongpu Rd., Putuo Dist., Shanghai, China (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co.,Ltd.: Room 108, Building 1, No. 401, Shiguang Rd., Yangpu Dist., Shanghai, China (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: Building 3, No. 2018, Yongsheng Rd. Jiading Dist., Shanghai, China (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: No. 8 of No. 88, Jinyu Rd., Chongqing Economic and Technological Development Park, New North Zone, Chongqing, China (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: No. 590, Kaiyue Rd., Kaiping Dist., Tangshan, Hebei, China (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: No. 509, Liantang N Ave., Liantang Town, Nanchang County, Jiangxi, China (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: No. 1, Fuxing Rd., Zhangfan Town, Xuecheng Dist., Zaozhuang City, Shangdong, China (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.: Intersection of Saida 3rd Ave. and Saida 4th Branch Rd., Xiqing Economic Development Area, Tianjin, China (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.: No. 11, Saida 4th Branch Rd., Xiqing Economic Development Area, Tianjin, China (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: No. 299, Weijin S. Rd., Tianjin, China (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: 3-2, No. 3, Cuiping Road, Huixing Street, Yubei District, Chongqing, China (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.: No. 48, Eastern City, Xuanwu Dist., Nanjing, China (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company: Building 3, No. 985, Zhuanxing E Rd., Minhang Dist., Shanghai, China (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.: 50m northeast of the intersection of Ningcheng Road and Chunyang Road, Chengyang Dist.,Qingdao City,Shandong, China 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Shanghai Hoyu Motor Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (2)Shanghai Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (3)Shanghai Heling Motor Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (4)Shanghai Yangpu Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (5)Shanghai Jiading Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (6)Chongqing Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (7)Tangshan Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (8)Nanchang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (9)Zaozhuang Ho-Yu Toyota Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (10)Tianjin Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (11)Tianjin Hozhan Motor Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (12)Tianjin Ho-Yu Motor Sales and Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (13)Chongqing Taikang Heling Lexus Motor Sales & Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (14)Nanjing Hozhan Motor Sales Service Co., Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles (15)Shanghai Fengyi Construction Decoration Limited Company: Property management (16)Qingdao Heling Lexus Motor Sales and Service Co.,Ltd.: Sales and repairing of vehicles 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:N/A 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A