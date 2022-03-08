Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. for the important decidion of shareholder.

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 16:32:23
Subject 
 Hotai Motor announces on behalf of Hoyun International
Lease Co., Ltd. for the important decidion of shareholder.
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 264 B 9 348 M 9 348 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 B 11 473 M 11 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 594,00 TWD
Average target price 620,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,38%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-3.26%11 473
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.88%15 994
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-8.58%7 580
AUTONATION, INC.-6.85%6 977
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.8.88%4 425
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC.-11.80%2 825