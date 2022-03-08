Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. for the important decidion of shareholder.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/08 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of proposal for distribution of 2021 profits 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None