Hotai Motor : announces on behalf of Hoyun International Lease Co., Ltd. for the important decidion of shareholder.
03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Today's Information
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
16:32:23
Subject
Hotai Motor announces on behalf of Hoyun International
Lease Co., Ltd. for the important decidion of shareholder.
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/08
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.