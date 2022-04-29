Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2207   TW0002207008

HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.

(2207)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotai Motor : on behalf of Hotai insurance announces that the change of representatives of Juridical Person Director and one-third of board directors changed.

04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:51:39
Subject 
 Hotai Motor on behalf of Hotai insurance announces
that the change of representatives of Juridical
Person Director and one-third of board directors changed.
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):representatives of Juridical Person Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Cho Chun Hsiung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/02/03~2023/02/02
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:3/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:0
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 New representatives of Juridical Person Director remain vacant
 temporarily.

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 245 B 8 306 M 8 306 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 316 B 10 688 M 10 688 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,5%
Chart HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hotai Motor Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 578,00 TWD
Average target price 640,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Chun Hsing Su General Manager & Director
Chun Chien Yue Head-Finance
Nan Kuang Huang Chairman
Chi Jhen Chen Independent Director
Chin Huo Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.-5.86%10 688
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.20%15 682
D'IETEREN GROUP-9.32%8 736
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-7.72%8 136
AUTONATION, INC.-0.51%6 780
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.0.60%4 029