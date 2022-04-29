Hotai Motor : on behalf of Hotai insurance announces that the change of representatives of Juridical Person Director and one-third of board directors changed.
04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Time of announcement
15:51:39
Subject
Hotai Motor on behalf of Hotai insurance announces
that the change of representatives of Juridical
Person Director and one-third of board directors changed.
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/29
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):representatives of Juridical Person Director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Cho Chun Hsiung
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
representative of Ho-Zan Investment Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/02/03~2023/02/02
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:3/9
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:0
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:
New representatives of Juridical Person Director remain vacant
temporarily.
Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.