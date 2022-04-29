Log in
Hotai motor : announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai Development for supplement on real estate acquisition

04/29/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTAI MOTOR CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:56:04
Subject 
 Hotai motor announces on behalf of subsidiary Hotai
Development for supplement on real estate acquisition
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
 Shayuan Section of 34-1,Dayuan District,Taoyuan City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Land area 18,186.44 square meters, equivalent to 5,501.40 ping
 Total transaction price：NTD 1,018,235,100
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Taoyuan City Government
 and not an actual related party of the company
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 By "Plantland Auction Manual ( Tauyuan Shalun Indutrial  Park)"
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 Tender proposal, By Auction reserve price and refer to neighboring houses
 and land transaction quotes, Decision making by Board
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
 Government auction, N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
 Government auction, N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
 Government auction, N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:No
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
  For business development
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The resolution which was adopted by the board of directors
 on 20 April 2022 authorized the chairman to purchase the land and
 follow-up contract

Disclaimer

Hotai Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
