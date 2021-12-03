Hotel Chocolat : 12 last minute Christmas gifts

The run-up to Christmas can get pretty hectic. We've all been there. First, it's the middle of November and you have all the time in the world to buy presents. Then, all of a sudden, it's the 20th of December and you haven't even made a dent in your list! To help ease the Yuletide stress, we've created this list of 12 last minute Christmas gifts.

Chocolate is a classic Christmas present for a reason. Utterly comforting, undeniably delectable, and perfect for special occasions, the gift of chocolate always goes down a treat. Whether a chocolate box, selection of boozy liqueur chocolates, or bundle of vegan chocolates fits the bill, your lucky recipient will feel truly spoilt.

Make sure your last minute Christmas gifts don't look like last minute Christmas gifts by choosing only high quality and ethically-made chocolates with a rich and satisfying high-cacao content and all-natural ingredients.

Browse all our chocolate offerings to find the perfect present. We've categorised our chocolates into handy sections to make the choosing process as easy as possible. You can even read our ethical business story, so you can tell your loved one all about the thought behind their gift.

Need some chocolate gift recommendations? We have to suggest a festive chocolate-packed box like our Classic Christmas Sleekster. Alternatively, for a true show-stopper, see our abundant Wreath Box. For a smaller yet thoughtful gift, our Everything H-Box contains some of our best-selling chocolates.

If you're shopping for a loved one who is never without their morning cup of coffee… there you go! You have your in. When you're last-minute shopping, it's best to stick to what youknow they love.

You can still make your gift exciting by treating them to some of the most aromatic, flavoursome coffee blends on the market.

Show them how much you care by paying attention to how they make their coffee. Do they use a coffee machine? Do they grind their own beans? However, they make their brew, choose a few of our blends in the perfect form for their equipment. Whether that means you're looking for coffee pods or coffee beans, our coffee section is a great place to start.

To add some extra delight to your gift, nab your giftee one of our ceramic mugs. All our designs are inspired by the beautiful texture of the cacao pod, so they'll get to sip their coffee in style.

The Christmas period can seriously deplete your drinks cupboard. Help your friend restock theirs. Our cacao-infused tipples put a spin on your standard vodka, gin, and cream liqueur. Plus, after many testing parties, trust us when we say that they're guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

Take a peek at our Cacao Gin, Salted Caramel Cacao Vodka Liqueur, and Cocoa Beer. You could even choose a few bottles of our unique spirits so they can make their own cocoa cocktails or mulled wine.

Need a bottle of bubbly? For those who adore a good slosh of refreshing and fruity fizz, you can't go wrong with our boutique Classic Prosecco. Hailing from the gorgeous Dolomite foothills, this Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore reflects the rich heritage of the region.

If you're looking for a gift that will take pride of place in their home for years to come, consider our fabulous Dualit-engineered hot chocolate machine - The Velvetiser. With this sleek machine, your loved one can make the smoothest, creamiest hot chocolates in the comfort of their own home.

Match their machine to their kitchen by selecting a complementary colour. Choose between chic charcoal, elegant copper, and our special edition stellar white.

If you're taken with the idea of gifting a Velvetiser this Christmas, grab some hot chocolate to go with it. We've carefully created our hot chocolates to work with The Velvetiser. Made with real chocolate flakes, they're a one way ticket to snuggly nights filled with indulgent hot cocoa.

Opt for our Velvetiser bundle - which includes a machine, two Pod Cups, and a hot chocolate pouch. Alternatively, you can explore our exciting hot chocolate flavours and choose some individual pouches.

The best gifts are the ones that remain cherished long after the Christmas period. Give your loved one a subscription of goodies and they'll feel like it's Christmas every month.

If they love hot chocolate or you're surprising them a Velvetiser, set them up with a hot chocolate subscription. From Orange Supermilk Hot Chocolate to 85% Dark Hot Chocolate, we have a variety of delectable high-cacao options to soothe and entrance.

Do they appreciate a great cup of coffee? Send the finest aromatic blends to their door every month or two with our coffee subscription. Our blends are ethical and sustainable with a multi-layered flavour palate.

If your loved one simply adores trying new chocolate flavours, they'll be delighted to receive our exclusive Inventing Room Subscription. They'll be able to try our most creative, experimental and off-the-wall innovations. Every month they'll enjoy sampling our latest recipes and sharing feedback with our chocolatiers.

For a subscription that delivers a selection of our favourite on-the-shelf chocolates, see our Monthly Curated Subscription. Simply choose your recipient's favourite genre of chocolate (Mellow, Dark & High Cacao, Tipsy or Everything) and we'll deliver a hand-picked box of goodies straight to their door.

It's easy to forget about stocking fillers when you're concentrating on the bigger presents - but they're still a Christmas essential. Whether you're filling a stocking for a child or continuing the nostalgic tradition with your partner, head straight to our small chocolate packs.

Top picks include our Milk Chocolate Santa Lick and Penguin Tiddly Pot for the little ones. For adults, our Champagne Truffles and mini cacao-infused spirits will add some grown-up delight to their stocking.

Christmas is all about the little ones. Everything is exciting, new, and full of joy. Give the kids in your life a merry introduction to the magic of Christmas with our adorable festive characters.

It doesn't get cuter than our Posse of Penguins kitted out in their winter-ready hats, and our Sleigh Team of dashing reindeer are jumping to add some festive cheer to the big day.

Our Ho Ho Ho Pillow Pack features tiddly chocolate Santas - perfect for hiding in the branches of your Christmas tree or placing on pillows as a night-before-Christmas surprise! Our cheeky Dozen Gingerbread Men can't wait to get up to some mischief when the clock strikes twelve. And our Portly Penguins were specially crafted to make the kids chuckle.

If you're on the hunt for a unique present that you and your child can enjoy together, consider treating them to a chocolate-making workshop. Our children's workshops in London and Leeds are specifically for kids. They'll learn how chocolate is made, take home a decorated slab and goody bag, and even enjoy a soft drink on arrival.

Aside from our Children's Chocolate Workshop, you could also search for other creative workshops in your local area. A pottery, arts and crafts, or sewing workshop could be a fun event to look forward to in the new year.

If you're the head of a company, Christmas is the perfect time to reward your hard-working employees. Give each member of your team individual Thank You Gifts, bring one of our large festive chocolate boxes into the office, or use our gifting delivery service to surprise your work-from-home colleagues with a box at their door.

Our bountiful chocolate hampers are ideal for sending a little something to your favourite work clients, too. Whether you want to go all-out with a Festive Feast Hamper or a smaller Classic Cabinet, we have a range of sophisticated options to stir up some Yuletide excitement.

In our opinion, high-cacao chocolate is the best gift you can get. Still, we recognise that it might not be everyone's present of choice! Luckily, cacao doesn't just work wonders as an ingredient in chocolate - it also helps us create our nourishing beauty products.

Wrap up some of our skin-soothing goodies, like our Cacao and Coconut Hand Cream and Salt and Lemongrass Body Scrub, and place them under the tree. Add our calming Trio of Votives and your giftee will be able to create their own home spa - ideal for a bit of Christmas-time relaxation.

If you have a feeling that your recipient would prefer a memorable evening out to a few goodies under the tree, why not treat them to a fabulous meal at our Rabot restaurant in London. You'll be able to sample our exquisite dishes influenced by West Indian and British cuisine and even peruse the selection of our cacao cocktails. Sit back, relax, and soak up the serene ambience. It's our own nook of paradise overlooking the bustling Borough Market - the perfect setting for a romantic date or long overdue catch-up.

Good luck finding your last minute Christmas gifts and remember to see our delivery options for information on next day and Saturday delivery.