Hotel Chocolat : FY23 Interim Results Presentation - 8th March 2023
I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3
P R E S E N T E R S
Angus Thirlwell
Group CEO
Lysa Hardy
Retail MD & Group CMO
Matt Margereson
Manufacturing MD & Group COO
CFO
Peter Harris
Interim CFO
Jon Akehurst
Incoming CFO, starts May 2023
I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3
2
C O N T E N T S
• S T R A T E G I C O V E R V I E W .
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S .
• T H E F U T U R E P L A N E X P L A I N E D .
B R A N D S H A P E R S .
• G R O U P I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T .
•
G R O U P
B A L A N C E S H E E T .
•
G R O U P
C A S H F L O W .
• U K S A L E S C H A N N E L S .
I N T E R N A T I O N A L .
S T O R E M O D E L .
•
P E R F O R M A N C E D R I V E R S .
•
M A N U F A C T U R I N G M O D E L .
G E N T L E F A R M I N G .
O U T L O O K .
I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3
3
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
Hotel Chocolat is six months into a 3-year plan.
This "shape of the future" plan will drive sustainable growth whilst seeing benefits flowing into profit margins, operating overheads and inventory.
FY23 is a transitional year allowing us to sharpen up our operating model before we embark on the next stage of growth.
Operating efficiency initiatives includes:
Trading margin.
Manufacturing COGS.
Overheads.
Cost of service.
Inventory.
FY24 and FY25 will see a return to sales and EBITDA growth with a continued target of 20% EBITDA margin in FY25.
I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3
4
F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S
H 1
I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3
REVENUE
UNDERLYING EBITDA
1
STATUTORY PBT
£129.8M
£22.0M
£8.3M
-9%
-35%
-59%
YEAR-ON-YEAR.
YEAR-ON-YEAR.
YEAR-ON-YEAR.
+61%
+40%
VS FY19 (PRE COVID).
VS FY19 (PRE COVID).
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: Net cash of £15.4m as at 5th March and undrawn RCF headroom of £50m.
*Restated unaudited as at 26 December 2021.
5
Disclaimer
Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023
213 M
253 M
-
Net income 2023
5,70 M
6,76 M
-
Net cash 2023
27,1 M
32,1 M
-
P/E ratio 2023
50,5x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
285 M
338 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,21x
EV / Sales 2024
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
2 008
Free-Float
45,1%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
207,00 GBX
Average target price
237,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target
14,7%
