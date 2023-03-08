Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hotel Chocolat Group plc
  News
  Summary
    HOTC   GB00BYZC3B04

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

(HOTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:29 07/03/2023 GMT
207.00 GBX   -0.48%
Hotel Chocolat : FY23 Interim Results Presentation - 8th March 2023
PU
Hotel Chocolat : • FY23 Interim Results - 8th March 2023
PU
FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Up Despite BOE Rate Hikes
DJ
Hotel Chocolat : FY23 Interim Results Presentation - 8th March 2023

03/08/2023 | 07:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3

MARCH 2023

P R E S E N T E R S

Angus Thirlwell

Group CEO

Lysa Hardy

Retail MD & Group CMO

Matt Margereson

Manufacturing MD & Group COO

CFO

Peter Harris

Interim CFO

Jon Akehurst

Incoming CFO, starts May 2023

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3

2

C O N T E N T S

• S T R A T E G I C O V E R V I E W .

  • F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S .

• T H E F U T U R E P L A N E X P L A I N E D .

  • B R A N D S H A P E R S .

• G R O U P I N C O M E S T A T E M E N T .

G R O U P

B A L A N C E S H E E T .

G R O U P

C A S H F L O W .

  • G R O S S M A R G I N .

• U K S A L E S C H A N N E L S .

  • I N T E R N A T I O N A L .
  • S T O R E M O D E L .

P E R F O R M A N C E D R I V E R S .

M A N U F A C T U R I N G M O D E L .

  • G E N T L E F A R M I N G .
  • O U T L O O K .

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3

3

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Hotel Chocolat is six months into a 3-year plan.
  • This "shape of the future" plan will drive sustainable growth whilst seeing benefits flowing into profit margins, operating overheads and inventory.
  • FY23 is a transitional year allowing us to sharpen up our operating model before we embark on the next stage of growth.
  • Operating efficiency initiatives includes:
    • Trading margin.
    • Manufacturing COGS.
    • Overheads.
    • Cost of service.
    • Inventory.
  • FY24 and FY25 will see a return to sales and EBITDA growth with a continued target of 20% EBITDA margin in FY25.

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3

4

F I N A N C I A L H I G H L I G H T S

H 1

I N T E R I M R E S U L T S 2 0 2 3

REVENUE

UNDERLYING EBITDA1

STATUTORY PBT

£129.8M

£22.0M

£8.3M

-9%

-35%

-59%

YEAR-ON-YEAR.

YEAR-ON-YEAR.

YEAR-ON-YEAR.

+61%

+40%

VS FY19 (PRE COVID).

VS FY19 (PRE COVID).

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: Net cash of £15.4m as at 5th March and undrawn RCF headroom of £50m.

*Restated unaudited as at 26 December 2021.

5

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 213 M 253 M -
Net income 2023 5,70 M 6,76 M -
Net cash 2023 27,1 M 32,1 M -
P/E ratio 2023 50,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 285 M 338 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 008
Free-Float 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Mark Harris CFO, Director & Development Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Alice Tomkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC33.12%338
LINDT7.37%25 397
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG1.91%10 954
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.-0.64%1 351
GUAN CHONG4.58%643
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)5.66%602