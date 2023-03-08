Hotel Chocolat : FY23 Interim Results Presentation - 8th March 2023

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Hotel Chocolat is six months into a 3-year plan.

This "shape of the future" plan will drive sustainable growth whilst seeing benefits flowing into profit margins, operating overheads and inventory.

FY23 is a transitional year allowing us to sharpen up our operating model before we embark on the next stage of growth.

Operating efficiency initiatives includes:

Trading margin.

Manufacturing COGS.

Overheads.

Cost of service.

Inventory.