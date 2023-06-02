Hotel Chocolat : Our favourite white chocolate recipes for the summer

When you think of summer food, your mind probably doesn't immediately jump to white chocolate. However, being light and creamy, white chocolate is the perfect treat for those long, hot sunny days. It's also a versatile ingredient to work with - and that's why we've put together a collection of white chocolate recipes that offer a unique twist on this irresistible treat.

White chocolate, unlike its dark and milk chocolate cousins, is made from cacao butter rather than the solids. Although some argue white chocolate isn't "real" chocolate, it delivers a refreshing and distinct flavour profile that lends itself to warmer climates.

The secret is mixing the cacao butter with the right amount of sugar and milk. Instead of bitter, savoury cacao notes, white chocolate is infinitely meltable, smooth and creamy. Vanilla is often added to enhance those creamy notes, which evoke those British summer scenes of the seaside, village fetes and Wimbledon.

Delicious on its own, white chocolate also contrasts nicely with sharp fruity flavours, such as raspberries and passion fruit. Although we've developed our own fruity creations, sometimes nothing can beat dunking fresh blueberries into a pot of melted white chocolate.

On top of this, white chocolate can elevate many classic summer recipes. Why settle for strawberries and cream, when you can enjoy strawberries with white chocolate? In fact, why not take all your favourite desserts and encase them in white chocolate loveliness, for extra summer sweetness?

White chocolate can also provide a surprising twist for your favourite summer drinks, adding richness to a fruity cocktail or forming the foundation of an iced chocolate.

Our cafés (which can be found in many stores) serve delicious white chocolate beverages that are perfect for summer. The Vanilla-White Choc Shake is our creamiest drink yet and is great for keeping cool. Creamy vanilla-white is poured over creamy Ice Cream of the Gods. We also offer refreshing Strawberries & Cream Ice Lollies. The zesty-but-mellow ice lolly is drenched in high-cacao butter white chocolate, which melts smoothly on the tongue.

In short, there are so many ways to enjoy white chocolate in the summer months, and below are a few recipes to try.

With so many wonderful white chocolate recipes, it's difficult to create a shortlist. However, here are a few of our summer favourites, which are ideal for barbecues and picnics.

Hot chocolate is the perfect winter drink, so it only makes sense that its iced white cousin is great for summer. Plus the recipe couldn't be simpler, giving you more time to enjoy this refreshing beverage.

Here's how to make yours:

Add 100ml milk and a generous amount of ice to a glass. Leave to chill. Pour 120ml milk and one single of our Vanilla White Hot Chocolate Sachets (or 35g) into the Velvetiser, our revolutionary at-home hot chocolate system. Press the button. Pour velvetised chocolate into your glass of iced milk. Stir well, sip, and savour.

Why not set up your own hot chocolate station? With the Velvetiser, an array of hot chocolate flakes and your favourite mug, you can be ready for both hot and iced cafe-quality beverages - all a the touch of a button.

This is the ultimate showstopper dessert for any summer barbeque or dinner party. The dramatic cacao crust with the melted white chocolate topping will have everyone grabbing a second slice.

The sharpness of passion fruit mixed with the creaminess of white chocolate creates a divine balance of flavours. Yet with all these delicious ingredients, the tart is incredibly light and not too sweet.

This is indulgent luxury at its finest.

As well as looking impressive, the tart is also relatively simple to make. All you need are your standard baking ingredients, plus:

Passion fruit

Oranges

Lemons

Cacao powder

And, of course, white chocolate. Top tip: use a less sweet variety of white chocolate, ideally with at least 30% cacao butter.

Take a look at our full recipe for the method.

Mexico brought the world both chocolate and margaritas. It therefore seems only right we combine the two in this refreshing twist on a classic. This punchy, zesty cocktail with complex flavours is harmonised by the smoothness of white chocolate.

You'll need:

35g (or a single-serve sachet) of our Vanilla White Hot Chocolate Sachets

220ml milk

25ml Lime juice

50ml Olmeca tequila blanco

35ml Triple sec

One fresh chilli

One strawberry

1 tsp chilli salt

1 tsp cacao nibs

The Velvetiser

A cocktail shaker

A cocktail glass

Ice

Here's how to make it:

Pour the hot chocolate flakes and milk into your Velvetiser and press the button. Once the machine has worked its magic, pour the velvetised chocolate into a glass, then place it in the fridge and leave it to chill. You'll only need 35ml of your velvetised mixture, so you can enjoy the rest as a delightful drink on its own. Meanwhile, combine ground chilli salt and cacao nibs to create a mix. Take a cocktail glass, slightly wet the rim and turn down slowly in the mix. Muddle - a fancy word for mash - a strawberry in a cocktail shaker. Then add 35ml of the velvetised chocolate, along with your tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Add ice and shake for 8-10 seconds. Double strain into your cocktail glass filled with three ice cubes. Garnish with two thin slices of chilli. Serve and enjoy.

Traybakes are the ideal lazy dessert. Delicious and easy to make, our vanilla white and raspberry traybake is a firm summer favourite. The raspberries give delicate sweetness with a slight sharpness, which contrasts well with the creamy lightness of the white chocolate.

In order to make this dessert, all you'll need are your typical baking ingredients, plus:

150g of frozen raspberries

100g of Vanilla White Hot Chocolate

For an extra velvety sauce, we recommend pouring the whipping cream into your Velvetiser. Press the button and let the Velvetiser work its magic for 2.5 minutes.

The hardest part is waiting for the traybake to cool, before you serve with that velvety white chocolate sauce.

See our full recipe for the step-by-step method.

Of course, if you prefer to relax and simply enjoy some white chocolate loveliness, then we have a wide selection to please every taste.

A British summer classic we made even more indulgent. Our White Chocolate Eton Mess contains the essential ingredients of strawberries and crisp meringue, plus some extra creamy white chocolate. Perhaps it looks more smart than messy, but it's definitely light and creamy.

Our Raspberry Pannacotta Selector has the unmistakable fragrant notes of a traditional pannacotta. However, we've mixed this Italian classic with the quintessentially British combination of berries and cream. The result is a great summer tart encased in white chocolate.

Another summer favourite we reimagined in white chocolate galore. The Strawberry Cheesecake Selector uses a purée made from real strawberries. We even added an extra layer of white chocolate with a touch more strawberry flavour, creating a truly vibrant taste.

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean with our Neapolitan Macarons. This is our take on the French patisserie, with an authentically fruity strawberry whip between mellow chocolate discs: one milk, one white.

Even in summer, we need our coffee fix and the Caffe Latte Selector is a great antidote. We use Arabica coffee for a fine roasted espresso flavour, with a strong coffee kick. The high-cacao butter white chocolate velvets the intense coffee taste to create flavours closer to a subtly sweet latte.

Make your summer with some of our dreamy white chocolate. Each piece is made with lots of natural cacao butter, so the irresistible melt starts the moment you bite in. From pure chocolate Slabs and Batons to mellow selections, find the perfect one for you.

