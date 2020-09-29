Hotel Chocolat : Preliminary Results Presentation - 29th September 2020
BRITISH CACAO GROWER
FY20 Preliminary Results
September 2020
Financial Highlights
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: Net cash of £16.5m and liquidity headroom of £51.5m as at 20 September.
Underlying EBITDA is pre IFRS16, and excludes share-based payment charges and related tax and exceptional non-cash impairment charges
Exceptional costs are non-cash impairment charges of £10m (FY19: nil)
1
COVID-19 HAS ACCELERATED OUR EXISTING GROWTH STRATEGIES
UK lockdown immediately prior to Easter gift season resulted in lower sales and higher variable costs
Rapid and safe business-wide actions partly mitigated impact and also improved ongoing resilience and flexibility
Customer loyalty evidenced by multichannel switching, informing our investments for short and medium term
Strategic Focus:
Continue to improve luxury gifting
In-homegrowth via Velvetiser and new subscriptions
Leisure, leveraging new lifestyle physical format
Customer loyalty across channels: new digital loyalty app
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
UK CHANNEL FLEXIBILITY & RESILIENCE IMPROVED
Retail locations closed for 12 weeks at Easter, with factory closed for 8 weeks. Digital growth of over 150%
Swift, safe and dynamic response to shifting customer demand
Existing multichannel plans accelerated; DC capacity increased with multichannel flexibility, improved website, new products and new services
VIP loyalty database and improving customer engagement
Equity raised for growth investment and to mitigate near-term volati lity
MAKING PROGRESS ON INTERNATIONAL MODEL
Whilst Covid-19 has impacted results, market attractions remain strong
Japan JV (1): physical locations attractive, rents set as a percent of sales
Pursuing digital opportunity in USA
1. Current minority interest in Japan JV only consolidates to the extent of the initial equity investment of £7k
Group Income Statement
FY20
Impact of
FY20
Post IFRS16
adoption
Pre IFRS16
FY19
£m
of IFRS 16
£m
£m
Revenue
136.3
-
136.3
132.5
Cost of sales
(53.3)
-
(53.3)
(45.1)
Operating expenses
(61.4)
12.1
(73.5)
(66.7)
Underlying EBITDA
21.6
12.1
9.4
20.7
Share based payments
(0.4)
-
(0.4)
(0.9)
Depreciation & amortisation & loss on disposal
(17.3)
(10.9)
(6.4)
(5.5)
Operating profit
3.9
1.3
2.7
14.3
Finance income
0.2
-
0.2
0.1
Finance expenses
(1.7)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Underlying Profit before tax
2.4
(0.1)
2.5
14.1
Non Cash Impairment
(10.0)
(3.2)
(6.8)
-
Reported Profit/(Loss) Before Tax
(7.5)
(3.3)
(4.3)
14.1
Tax expense / (credit)
1.1
-
1.1
(3.1)
Profit/(Loss) for the period
(6.5)
(3.3)
(3.2)
10.9
EPS/(LPS) - basic
(5.5)
(2.7)
9.7
EPS/(LPS) - diluted
(5.5)
(2.7)
9.5
Revenue growth 3% Year on Year (+14% H1, -14% H2)
Gross margin -500bps due to temporary closures of Retail and the factory Overheads grew +10% (Pre IFRS16), rising from 50.3% of sales to 54.0%
Non-cash impairment including goodwill, selected Retail locations & Saint Lucia
Profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue (FY20: 118m, FY19: 113m)
3
