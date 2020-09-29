Log in
Hotel Chocolat : Preliminary Results Presentation - 29th September 2020

09/29/2020 | 03:40am EDT

BRITISH CACAO GROWER

FY20 Preliminary Results

September 2020

Chocolate. Reinvented.

Financial Highlights

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: Net cash of £16.5m and liquidity headroom of £51.5m as at 20 September.

  1. Underlying EBITDA is pre IFRS16, and excludes share-based payment charges and related tax and exceptional non-cash impairment charges
  2. Exceptional costs are non-cash impairment charges of £10m (FY19: nil)

1

Operational Highlights

COVID-19 HAS ACCELERATED OUR EXISTING GROWTH STRATEGIES

  • UK lockdown immediately prior to Easter gift season resulted in lower sales and higher variable costs
  • Rapid and safe business-wide actions partly mitigated impact and also improved ongoing resilience and flexibility
  • Customer loyalty evidenced by multichannel switching, informing our investments for short and medium term

Strategic Focus:

  1. Continue to improve luxury gifting
  2. In-homegrowth via Velvetiser and new subscriptions
  3. Leisure, leveraging new lifestyle physical format
  4. Customer loyalty across channels: new digital loyalty app

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

UK CHANNEL FLEXIBILITY & RESILIENCE IMPROVED

  • Retail locations closed for 12 weeks at Easter, with factory closed for 8 weeks. Digital growth of over 150%
    Swift, safe and dynamic response to shifting customer demand
  • Existing multichannel plans accelerated; DC capacity increased with multichannel flexibility, improved website, new products and new services
  • VIP loyalty database and improving customer engagement
  • Equity raised for growth investment and to mitigate near-term volatility

MAKING PROGRESS ON INTERNATIONAL MODEL

  • Whilst Covid-19 has impacted results, market attractions remain strong
  • Japan JV(1): physical locations attractive, rents set as a percent of sales
  • Pursuing digital opportunity in USA

1. Current minority interest in Japan JV only consolidates to the extent of the initial equity investment of £7k

2

Group Income Statement

FY20

Impact of

FY20

Post IFRS16

adoption

Pre IFRS16

FY19

£m

of IFRS 16

£m

£m

Revenue

136.3

-

136.3

132.5

Cost of sales

(53.3)

-

(53.3)

(45.1)

Operating expenses

(61.4)

12.1

(73.5)

(66.7)

Underlying EBITDA

21.6

12.1

9.4

20.7

Share based payments

(0.4)

-

(0.4)

(0.9)

Depreciation & amortisation & loss on disposal

(17.3)

(10.9)

(6.4)

(5.5)

Operating profit

3.9

1.3

2.7

14.3

Finance income

0.2

-

0.2

0.1

Finance expenses

(1.7)

(1.4)

(0.3)

(0.3)

Underlying Profit before tax

2.4

(0.1)

2.5

14.1

Non Cash Impairment

(10.0)

(3.2)

(6.8)

-

Reported Profit/(Loss) Before Tax

(7.5)

(3.3)

(4.3)

14.1

Tax expense / (credit)

1.1

-

1.1

(3.1)

Profit/(Loss) for the period

(6.5)

(3.3)

(3.2)

10.9

EPS/(LPS) - basic

(5.5)

(2.7)

9.7

EPS/(LPS) - diluted

(5.5)

(2.7)

9.5

Revenue growth 3% Year on Year (+14% H1, -14% H2)

Gross margin -500bps due to temporary closures of Retail and the factory Overheads grew +10% (Pre IFRS16), rising from 50.3% of sales to 54.0%

Non-cash impairment including goodwill, selected Retail locations & Saint Lucia

Profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue (FY20: 118m, FY19: 113m)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 07:39:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 137 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2020 12,0 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
Net Debt 2020 0,28 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,7x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 439 M 565 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 281
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillip Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Mark Harris Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC-21.35%565
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-4.44%20 547
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-6.64%11 765
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-17.84%1 976
GUAN CHONG7.79%828
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-26.31%738
