Hotel Chocolat : Preliminary Results and Board Changes - 29th September 2020 0 09/29/2020 | 02:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 29 September 2020 Hotel Chocolat Group plc ("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group") Preliminary Results and Board Changes Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a premium British chocolatier and multi-channel retailer, today announces its preliminary results for the 52 weeks ended 28 June 2020. Financial highlights: Revenue up 3% to £136.3m (2019: £132.5m) H1 up 14%, H2 down 14% due to COVID-19 pandemic UK physical locations, which typically generate over 70% of H2 revenues, were closed for 12 weeks, including key Easter period Revenue growth from digital channels accelerated, helping reduce the decline Gross margins fell 500bps to 60.9%, of which 80bps was product mix, with the balance including costs related to inventory rehandling and clearance activity in the period March to June.

Underlying EBITDA 1 of £9.4m (2019: £20.7m) 1

of £9.4m (2019: £20.7m) Profit before tax and exceptional costs 2 of £2.4m (2019: £14.1m), slightly ahead of expectations

of £2.4m (2019: £14.1m), slightly ahead of expectations Statutory loss after tax of £6.5m (2019: £10.9m profit)

Net impact of IFRS16 (leases) of (£0.1m) before exceptional impairment

Exceptional non-cash impairment charges of £10.0m (2019: nil)

Strong balance sheet position with net cash of £28.1m at 28 June, with £63.1m liquidity headroom

Supported by successful £22.0m gross equity raise in March 2020

Diluted loss per share of (5.5p) (2019: 9.5p profit) 52 weeks ended 52 weeks ended 28 June 2020 30 June 2019 £000 £000 Revenue 136,290 132,480 Underlying EBITDA1 (pre IFRS 16) 9,435 20,680 Profit before tax and exceptional costs2 2,427 14,051 Exceptional costs2 9,968 Nil Profit/(Loss) after tax (6,468) 10,929 Basic Earnings/(Loss) per share (5.5p) 9.5p Underlying EBITDA is pre-IFRS16 and excludes share-based payment charges and related tax, and exceptional non-cash impairment charges Exceptional costs are non-cash impairment charges Operational Highlights: Increased multichannel flexibility, capacity, and resilience: With physical retail closing two weeks before Easter, rapid adaptations were made to recall inventory to the Distribution Centre (DC) and safely grow online and partner sales. This experience has informed plans for FY21 and beyond, including fit-out of the new enlarged DC, providing 100% more supply chain capacity, and increased multichannel flexibility.

Progress on strategic initiatives:

1.3m active VIP loyalty members (up 50% year-on-year), giving ability to communicate with retail

buyers who are increasingly shopping across channels, via new VIP app and improved website. Japan joint venture progressing well, now trading in 8 locations (2019: 2) USA experiencing strong digital growth, new e.commerce partnership signed with THG Ingenuity o Strong FY21 pipeline for innovations, including new product launches such as Velvetiser lattes,

vegan gift-box assortments and new subscriptions including the Wonka-esque Inventing Room box. 1 Current Trading: Business well positioned to navigate existing and potential COVID-19 challenges

COVID-19 challenges Group trading is in line with management expectations for the first 12 weeks of FY21, with digital demand up over 150% on the comparable period in the prior year

Formalised trading agreement with Rabot 1745 joint venture, for the purchases of its beauty products

Strong financial position, with net cash of £16.5m and liquidity headroom of £51.5m as at 20 September Board Changes: The Company also announces that, reflecting the Group's commitment to strong corporate governance, in order to enhance the balance of independent non-executive directors and executive directors on the Board, Chief Operating Officer, Matt Margereson, has today stepped down as a director of the Company. Matt remains a key member of the Company's executive management team. Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said: "The events of 2020 have challenged all of us, but also brought out the best in us, ethically, competitively, and professionally, making us better equipped to face the future. "The challenges of COVID-19 have pushed us to accelerate many of our existing plans and strategic initiatives, helping to; strengthen our financial position, improve our multichannel capability, deepen customer engagement and loyalty, and accelerate the rate of product innovation, whilst continuing to make good progress in our two new and sizeable markets of the USA and Japan. "Whilst uncertainty will continue for all of us in the coming year, our pipeline of potential growth opportunities has never been stronger. We are working hard to anticipate potential trading scenarios for the year ahead and are planning prudently to be ready to adapt quickly and effectively as the situation evolves. To achieve this, we have invested in our ability to increase production and expand our supply chain capacity as well as strengthen the leadership team to ensure a continued focus on product innovation, e-commerce, supply chain and sustainability. "I am confident that the strategic progress we have achieved over the past year will build a stronger business in the medium-term with greater growth, profitability and brand appeal. "We have today announced that our Chief Operating Officer, Matt Margereson, is moving off the PLC Board in order that we can achieve a stronger Non-Executive balance. As he has done since 2015, Matt will continue to lead, direct and steer our manufacturing and distribution operations and the implementation of the significant investments we are making in our production and supply capacity. "Finally, I would like to thank our colleagues for their hard work during the year. I am incredibly proud of how Hotel Chocolat has adapted to the disruption caused by COVID-19 and I would like to also thank our customers for their continued loyalty, and our partners for their collaboration." Trading Protocol Agreement with Rabot 1745 Hotel Chocolat Limited ("HCL"), a subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an agreement with Rabot 1745 Limited ("Rabot" and together with HCL the "Parties") to formalise the trading arrangements between the Parties (the "Trading Protocol Agreement"). Rabot is a joint venture between the Company and Andrew Gerrie (the Non-Executive Chairman of Hotel Chocolat) who own 47% and 45% respectively with the balance held by non-related parties. Rabot creates, manufactures, and sells a range of cosmetics, perfumery and toiletries products to wholesale, retail, and online customers. The Company routinely purchases products from Rabot for resale. Until now, the Company has been purchasing small quantities of products from Rabot. During the year ended June 2020, the Group purchased goods from Rabot with a value of £376,000. 2 As the Company looks to further increase its beauty range, it has decided to enter into a formal agreement with Rabot, which sets out the terms of future purchases, including pricing and no requirement for minimum volumes. Pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"), the Trading Protocol Agreement is considered a related party transaction and a substantial transaction and is disclosable pursuant to Rule 12 and Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. The Directors of the Company, excluding Andrew Gerrie, who is considered a related party to Rabot, consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that the terms of the Trading Protocol Agreement to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned. This announcement is released by Hotel Chocolat plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Matt Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer. For further information: Hotel Chocolat Group plc c/o Citigate + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Harris, Co-founder and Development Director Matt Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer Liberum Capital Limited - Nominated Advisor and Broker + 44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Clayton Bush James Greenwood Citigate Dewe Rogerson - Financial PR + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angharad Couch Ellen Wilton Kieran Farthing Notes to Editors: Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinct brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of 130 locations in the UK and abroad. The Group has one restaurant in the UK and a cacao estate and hotel in Saint Lucia. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016. 3 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT OVERVIEW Having delivered a strong first-half performance, the second half of the year was materially disrupted by COVID- 19 and the related restrictions, which led to the closing of all UK retail locations for 12 weeks, and the shutdown of our factory for eight weeks. The business-wide response to the challenges posed was impressive. Rapid adaptations were made to ensure the safety of all colleagues and customers. Reaction to the shift in customer demand to online also improved the flexibility and resilience of the multi-channel business ongoing. The Group continues to have many opportunities and continues to take a disciplined approach to deliver long-term growth and returns. RESULTS Group Revenue grew by 3 percent to £136m. In the first half, sales of £92m increased by 14%. Second half sales of £45m declined by 14%. Group profit before tax (PBT) and before exceptional costs was £2.4m compared to £14.1m in FY19. In the first half, PBT before exceptionals was £15m, £1.1m higher year-on-year, whilst in H2 a loss of (£12.6m) compares to a profit of £0.2m in FY19. The H2 loss arose due to the combined impact of lower sales, and additional costs of sales which reduced gross margins. STRATEGY The Group has been pursuing a number of growth opportunities. Whilst UK physical retail growth has been adversely affected, the Groups multichannel and international strategy will help mitigate the ongoing impacts on customer behaviour arising from COVID-19. The Board remains committed to physical locations and anticipates that in future the retail property market will adjust to support the ongoing viability of locations. With 67% of our leases having a break or end in the next 24 months, and another 22% in the following 24 months we have the flexibility to adapt. There is significant growth headroom in the UK, which is being pursued through a combination of innovation and multichannel investment. The Brand has been well received in the Group's two newer markets in the USA and Japan, where the addressable market size is significantly larger than the UK. PEOPLE The Group continues to benefit from a strong founder-led management team. A new governance structure has been implemented, comprising the PLC Board and a new Executive committee. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank the whole Hotel Chocolat team for demonstrating great adaptability, strong teamwork, and unwavering commitment, for which everyone should be proud. DIVIDEND In early March, in anticipation of a potential UK lockdown causing disruption to trade at Easter, the Group raised £22m of new equity to support continued investment in the growth strategy. Having raised additional equity, the Board decided to pause the dividend in order to re-invest and preserve capital. A progressive dividend policy will be reinstated when conditions permit. OUTLOOK In each market, customers have shown their loyalty to the brand by migrating to new channels when physical locations were closed. The vast majority of physical locations have re-opened but are in aggregate currently trading lower year-on-year. Other channels continue to grow at an accelerated rate and overall trading is in line with management expectations. The Group continues to focus on the long-term and is making careful investments to maximise the medium and long-term opportunity. ANDREW GERRIE Non-executive Chairman 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:14:05 UTC 0 All news about HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC 02:15a HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Preliminary Results and Board Changes - 29th September 2020 PU 09/22 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Our Irresistible New Chocolate Liqueurs – and What to Do .. PU 08/27 BLACK HISTORY MONTH : Make sure you buy slavery free chocolate PU 08/20 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Chocolate culture around the world PU 07/28 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Why do you crave chocolate? PU 07/24 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Trading Update - 24th July 2020 PU 06/23 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Does having the blues make you crave chocolate? PU 06/08 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How is chocolate made? PU 06/04 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : The ultimate guide to white chocolate PU 05/21 HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Who invented beer? PU