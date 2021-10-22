Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hotel Chocolat Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOTC   GB00BYZC3B04

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

(HOTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotel Chocolat : Scott's velvetised Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte recipe

10/22/2021 | 09:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Embrace the colours, flavours and aromas of Autumn with this luxurious Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte

Does anything say 'Autumn' more than Pumpkin Spice? The gentle, warming aromas and sweet yet spicy flavours offer the perfect way to appreciate the season. We look forward to it every year but couldn't help but wonder if there's a way to elevate the classic Pumpkin Spice latte…

Fortunately, we were able to team up with Scott, from @scottcaneat, and develop the ultimate recipe. Using the Velvetiser, Scott discovered a way to whip up a Pumpkin Spice Latte that brings together those quintessential flavours and layers it with rich notes of cocoa goodness.

The Pumpkin Spice syrups and powders you can buy often contain high levels of refined sugars and artificial flavourings. In contrast, this recipe uses maple syrup and real ground spices, for authentic flavours and just the right amount of sweetness. Combined with one of our Chocolate Latte Sachets, which contains real, high-cocoa chocolate flakes, you get a satisfying, full-bodied drinking experience.

So, get ready to cosy up with this irresistibly smooth and fragrant drink - it truly is a hug in a mug.

[Link]Source: Instagram, @scottcaneat Equipment you'll need
  • The Velvetiser
  • A measuring jug
  • A teaspoon and tablespoon
  • Your favourite mug
  • A fine grater or nutmeg grater
Ingredients
  • 1 Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Latte Sachet
  • 220ml milk of your choice
  • 1/4 tsp each of:
    • Cinnamon
    • Ground ginger
    • Ground nutmeg
  • A Pinch of ground cloves
  • 1tsp maple syrup
  • Whipped cream (optional)
  • A whole nutmeg (optional)
[Link]Source: Instagram, @scottcaneat Method

This recipe couldn't be easier! In just two and a half minutes, you'll have rustled up a hot drink that's sure to become an annual favourite.

Scott describes it as the "lovechild of a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a luxury hot chocolate" - and he's not wrong!

Step one: Measure and pour 220ml of milk into the Velvetiser. Cow's milk is a reliable choice, but oat milk also yields an indulgently creamy texture.

Step two: Next, add your Chocolate Latte Sachet, spices, and maple syrup to the mix and enjoy the blend of aromas. There's no need to stir - the Velvetiser will do that for you.

Step three: Press the button, and let the Velvetiser work its magic. It will heat, stir, and whip your delicious mixture into a cloud-like texture at the perfect drinking temperature.

Step four: Pour into your cosiest mug, enjoying the warm fragrance as you do so.

Step five: If you want to add that extra touch of decadence, top your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte with a dollop of whipped cream. Finally, use a fine grater to grate a sprinkling of fresh nutmeg.

[Link]Source: Instagram, @scottcaneat How to enjoy

Scott's recipe is ideal for a chilly day. We recommend curling up and getting snug with a good book or your favourite Netflix series.

If you want to add to the experience, why not pair your Autumn drink with a deliciously dunkable biscuit or smooth piece of chocolate. Our Biscuits of the Gods toe the line between chocolate and biscuit, offering the perfect balance of melt and crunch. Alternatively, our Batons are the exact size and shape for flawless dunking. Choose from high-cocoa 85% Dark Chocolate Batons, our mellow Caramel Chocolate option, or branch out to our dreamy White Chocolate Batons.

Add a tipsy edge

We think this delectable drink is beautiful on its own. It has just the right balance of sweetness, richness, and spice ideal for daytime sipping.

However, if you want to give your drink an extra little grown-up edge, you can always enhance those flavours with a tot of something tipsy.

Give your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte a little bit of boozy depth with a shot of rum. You can add your rum to your mug before pouring the velvetised mixture in. Any dark rum will work well, but go for a spiced variety if you really want that aromatic kick.

However you enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte, we'd love to see your creations. Feel free to tag us on Instagram @hotelchocolat, and don't forget to share your appreciation with Scott @scottcaneat!

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 01:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
10/22HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Scott's velvetised Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte recipe
PU
10/22AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE : Application for admission
DJ
10/21HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How to dazzle your friends with luxury hot chocolates and cocktails
PU
10/21HOTEL CHOCOLAT : The beauty of sea salt chocolate
PU
10/20HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Why are flowers and chocolates such a classic gift combination?
PU
10/15HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Behind the scenes of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser TV advert
PU
10/12HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Christmas hamper ideas for colleagues, friends and family
PU
10/11HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How to make festive chocolate decorations
PU
10/09HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Everything you need to know about couverture
PU
10/08WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Is the U.S. job data good or bad news?
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 206 M 284 M 284 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net cash 2022 15,6 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 660 M 908 M 907 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 731
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hotel Chocolat Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 481,00 GBX
Average target price 516,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillip Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Alice Tomkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC13.85%899
LINDT27.38%29 194
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG0.95%12 673
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.37.50%2 005
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.2.45%1 773
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)11.75%920