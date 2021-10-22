Hotel Chocolat : Scott's velvetised Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte recipe

Does anything say 'Autumn' more than Pumpkin Spice? The gentle, warming aromas and sweet yet spicy flavours offer the perfect way to appreciate the season. We look forward to it every year but couldn't help but wonder if there's a way to elevate the classic Pumpkin Spice latte…

Fortunately, we were able to team up with Scott, from @scottcaneat, and develop the ultimate recipe. Using the Velvetiser, Scott discovered a way to whip up a Pumpkin Spice Latte that brings together those quintessential flavours and layers it with rich notes of cocoa goodness.

The Pumpkin Spice syrups and powders you can buy often contain high levels of refined sugars and artificial flavourings. In contrast, this recipe uses maple syrup and real ground spices, for authentic flavours and just the right amount of sweetness. Combined with one of our Chocolate Latte Sachets, which contains real, high-cocoa chocolate flakes, you get a satisfying, full-bodied drinking experience.

So, get ready to cosy up with this irresistibly smooth and fragrant drink - it truly is a hug in a mug.

The Velvetiser

A measuring jug

A teaspoon and tablespoon

Your favourite mug

A fine grater or nutmeg grater

1 Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Latte Sachet

220ml milk of your choice

1/4 tsp each of: Cinnamon Ground ginger Ground nutmeg

A Pinch of ground cloves

1tsp maple syrup

Whipped cream (optional)

A whole nutmeg (optional)

This recipe couldn't be easier! In just two and a half minutes, you'll have rustled up a hot drink that's sure to become an annual favourite.

Scott describes it as the "lovechild of a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a luxury hot chocolate" - and he's not wrong!

Step one: Measure and pour 220ml of milk into the Velvetiser. Cow's milk is a reliable choice, but oat milk also yields an indulgently creamy texture.

Step two: Next, add your Chocolate Latte Sachet, spices, and maple syrup to the mix and enjoy the blend of aromas. There's no need to stir - the Velvetiser will do that for you.

Step three: Press the button, and let the Velvetiser work its magic. It will heat, stir, and whip your delicious mixture into a cloud-like texture at the perfect drinking temperature.

Step four: Pour into your cosiest mug, enjoying the warm fragrance as you do so.

Step five: If you want to add that extra touch of decadence, top your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte with a dollop of whipped cream. Finally, use a fine grater to grate a sprinkling of fresh nutmeg.

Scott's recipe is ideal for a chilly day. We recommend curling up and getting snug with a good book or your favourite Netflix series.

If you want to add to the experience, why not pair your Autumn drink with a deliciously dunkable biscuit or smooth piece of chocolate. Our Biscuits of the Gods toe the line between chocolate and biscuit, offering the perfect balance of melt and crunch. Alternatively, our Batons are the exact size and shape for flawless dunking. Choose from high-cocoa 85% Dark Chocolate Batons, our mellow Caramel Chocolate option, or branch out to our dreamy White Chocolate Batons.

We think this delectable drink is beautiful on its own. It has just the right balance of sweetness, richness, and spice ideal for daytime sipping.

However, if you want to give your drink an extra little grown-up edge, you can always enhance those flavours with a tot of something tipsy.

Give your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte a little bit of boozy depth with a shot of rum. You can add your rum to your mug before pouring the velvetised mixture in. Any dark rum will work well, but go for a spiced variety if you really want that aromatic kick.

However you enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Latte, we'd love to see your creations. Feel free to tag us on Instagram @hotelchocolat, and don't forget to share your appreciation with Scott @scottcaneat!