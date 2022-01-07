Hotel Chocolat : What is Valentine Week?

Love it or loathe it, we all know about Valentine's Day. February 14th is a time to express your feelings for your significant other and make romantic gestures. Flowers, chocolates, and pink hearts are synonymous with the big day. But did you know that some people celebrate the days surrounding Valentine's, too? If you fancy extending the loved up festivities, Valentine Week could be the holiday for you.

As February approaches, you'll see the signs of love and romance. And whether you're in a happy relationship or enjoy Valentine's celebrations as a singleton, it can be a lovely time of year.

In recent years the traditional celebration of Saint Valentine, patron saint of lovers, has expanded to the week before February 14th. There are also a variety of ways in which people celebrate Valentine's Day around the world. In fact, in Wales, Saint Dwynwen's Day (or Welsh Valentine's Day) is celebrated at the end of January.

Although the origins of an extended Valentine Week are largely unknown, it has come to be established that, from the 7th to 14th February, each day has a dedicated romantic focus.

Just like the Twelve Days of Christmas, where each day revolves around a particular gift from 'my true love,' each day during Valentine Week relates to a specific gift or gesture.

The first day of Valentine Week is Rose Day. To celebrate, you might like to exchange roses with your loved ones.

Flowers have long since had different meanings. The Victorians assigned meanings to various flowers, so people could declare their feelings in secret. Roses indicated love in all its forms. A red rose is traditionally romantic, while yellow roses are a lovely way to show friendship. Alternatively, pink roses convey care for someone who may be a little more than a friend.

Why not treat yourself to some flowers on Rose Day and fill your home with symbols of self-love?

As you might guess, many people like to pop the question on Propose Day. Of course, not everyone may be ready for this step. But it could also be a good day to speak your feelings. Declaring our emotions can be challenging. And, as relationships develop, we can forget to tell our loved ones how much we care.

Why not write a love letter to rekindle those feelings?

We may be biased, but this has to be our favourite part of Valentine Week! Chocolate Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in cacao-rich treats.

With its romantic connotations dating back to the Aztecs and Mayans, chocolate is often associated with Valentine's Day and love more broadly. The Mayans used cacao bean drinks during wedding rituals, and the Aztecs believed chocolate could induce feelings of love and desire.

Although the aphrodisiac properties of chocolate may be disputed, it's certainly become a universal way to show affection.

From generous chocolate selection boxes to petite tokens of affection, like our Selectors, chocolate is a surefire winner when it comes to romantic gifts. If you and your loved one adore opulent cacao delights, Chocolate Day is the ideal time to share the joy.

For a cosy date night, why not try our Mini Chocolate Dipping Adventure For Two? With two irresistible chocolate pots to melt and an array of sweet and savoury nibbles to dip and dunk, it's a romantic way to engage the senses.

Chocolate is also an excellent self-care gift! We have a selection of gorgeous chocolate goodies to save for yourself. From comforting hot chocolate to sophisticated Pink Champagne Truffles, there's a Chocolates For Me gift to brighten your day.

Does your significant other love cuddly toys? If so, why not present them with one on Teddy Day? Choose their favourite animal or go for something that has a special meaning to you both. This could be a nice gesture if you live apart or you're away a lot - your partner can have something to keep them company and remind them of you!

The fifth day of Valentine Week is Promise Day, a day to pledge to make your relationship stronger.

If you want to celebrate Promise Day, you could always start with smaller vows - I promise to take the bins out when it's my turn, for instance!

Of course, you could always make a promise to yourself, too. Maybe now is the day to be kinder to yourself or embark on a healthier lifestyle.

Perhaps every day should be Hug Day. After all, studies suggest that giving and receiving hugs can reduce stress, improve your immune system and maybe even boost your heart health.

Whether it's a partner, family member or friend, why not offer a caring embrace? Or if you can't see them in person, you could always reach out virtually. Alternatively, give them something that feels like a hug. Our Hug Coffee Cup has tactile grooves that are comforting to hold. Pair it with some warming sachets of delectable Hot Chocolate, and your recipient will feel cosy in no time.

As with hugs, kissing is an element of physical touch many of us benefit from. Give your significant other a kiss to show your affection! And if you want to show love to someone far away, consider sending them something symbolic, like our Caramel Kiss Selector.

And, of course, the final part of Valentine Week is the big day! Valentine's Day gives us the chance to reconnect with the special people in our lives and remind ourselves how lucky we are. Whether you're happily single, searching for that perfect person or have met your soulmate, now is the time to express love for everyone around you. And that includes yourself!

So why not spend quality time with your partner, family or friends, or take yourself out on a date?

Celebrate Valentine Week in its entirety, or choose the days that resonate with you!

Want to show others how much you care? Chocolate is a fitting symbol of friendship, romance, and love. From small tokens of affection to generous gestures, the Hotel Chocolat collection has chocolate gifts to suit all tastes and relationships this Valentine Week.