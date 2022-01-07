Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Hotel Chocolat Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOTC   GB00BYZC3B04

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

(HOTC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:35:29 am
507 GBX   +2.63%
01/07HOTEL CHOCOLAT : What is Valentine Week?
PU
01/06WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFTS : modern vs traditional
PU
01/05HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Ways to celebrate when you're single on Valentine's Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hotel Chocolat : What is Valentine Week?

01/07/2022 | 09:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Why limit romance to one day? Celebrate love with an entire Valentine Week!

Love it or loathe it, we all know about Valentine's Day. February 14th is a time to express your feelings for your significant other and make romantic gestures. Flowers, chocolates, and pink hearts are synonymous with the big day. But did you know that some people celebrate the days surrounding Valentine's, too? If you fancy extending the loved up festivities, Valentine Week could be the holiday for you.

[Link] What is Valentine Week?

As February approaches, you'll see the signs of love and romance. And whether you're in a happy relationship or enjoy Valentine's celebrations as a singleton, it can be a lovely time of year.

In recent years the traditional celebration of Saint Valentine, patron saint of lovers, has expanded to the week before February 14th. There are also a variety of ways in which people celebrate Valentine's Day around the world. In fact, in Wales, Saint Dwynwen's Day (or Welsh Valentine's Day) is celebrated at the end of January.

Although the origins of an extended Valentine Week are largely unknown, it has come to be established that, from the 7th to 14th February, each day has a dedicated romantic focus.

What are the different days of Valentine Week?

Just like the Twelve Days of Christmas, where each day revolves around a particular gift from 'my true love,' each day during Valentine Week relates to a specific gift or gesture.

7th February: Rose Day

The first day of Valentine Week is Rose Day. To celebrate, you might like to exchange roses with your loved ones.

Flowers have long since had different meanings. The Victorians assigned meanings to various flowers, so people could declare their feelings in secret. Roses indicated love in all its forms. A red rose is traditionally romantic, while yellow roses are a lovely way to show friendship. Alternatively, pink roses convey care for someone who may be a little more than a friend.

Why not treat yourself to some flowers on Rose Day and fill your home with symbols of self-love?

[Link] 8th February: Propose Day

As you might guess, many people like to pop the question on Propose Day. Of course, not everyone may be ready for this step. But it could also be a good day to speak your feelings. Declaring our emotions can be challenging. And, as relationships develop, we can forget to tell our loved ones how much we care.

Why not write a love letter to rekindle those feelings?

9th February: Chocolate Day

We may be biased, but this has to be our favourite part of Valentine Week! Chocolate Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in cacao-rich treats.

With its romantic connotations dating back to the Aztecs and Mayans, chocolate is often associated with Valentine's Day and love more broadly. The Mayans used cacao bean drinks during wedding rituals, and the Aztecs believed chocolate could induce feelings of love and desire.

Although the aphrodisiac properties of chocolate may be disputed, it's certainly become a universal way to show affection.

From generous chocolate selection boxes to petite tokens of affection, like our Selectors, chocolate is a surefire winner when it comes to romantic gifts. If you and your loved one adore opulent cacao delights, Chocolate Day is the ideal time to share the joy.

For a cosy date night, why not try our Mini Chocolate Dipping Adventure For Two? With two irresistible chocolate pots to melt and an array of sweet and savoury nibbles to dip and dunk, it's a romantic way to engage the senses.

Chocolate is also an excellent self-care gift! We have a selection of gorgeous chocolate goodies to save for yourself. From comforting hot chocolate to sophisticated Pink Champagne Truffles, there's a Chocolates For Me gift to brighten your day.

[Link] 10th February: Teddy Day

Does your significant other love cuddly toys? If so, why not present them with one on Teddy Day? Choose their favourite animal or go for something that has a special meaning to you both. This could be a nice gesture if you live apart or you're away a lot - your partner can have something to keep them company and remind them of you!

11th February: Promise Day

The fifth day of Valentine Week is Promise Day, a day to pledge to make your relationship stronger.

If you want to celebrate Promise Day, you could always start with smaller vows - I promise to take the bins out when it's my turn, for instance!

Of course, you could always make a promise to yourself, too. Maybe now is the day to be kinder to yourself or embark on a healthier lifestyle.

12th February: Hug Day

Perhaps every day should be Hug Day. After all, studies suggest that giving and receiving hugs can reduce stress, improve your immune system and maybe even boost your heart health.

Whether it's a partner, family member or friend, why not offer a caring embrace? Or if you can't see them in person, you could always reach out virtually. Alternatively, give them something that feels like a hug. Our Hug Coffee Cup has tactile grooves that are comforting to hold. Pair it with some warming sachets of delectable Hot Chocolate, and your recipient will feel cosy in no time.

13th February: Kiss Day

As with hugs, kissing is an element of physical touch many of us benefit from. Give your significant other a kiss to show your affection! And if you want to show love to someone far away, consider sending them something symbolic, like our Caramel Kiss Selector.

14th February: Valentine's Day

And, of course, the final part of Valentine Week is the big day! Valentine's Day gives us the chance to reconnect with the special people in our lives and remind ourselves how lucky we are. Whether you're happily single, searching for that perfect person or have met your soulmate, now is the time to express love for everyone around you. And that includes yourself!

So why not spend quality time with your partner, family or friends, or take yourself out on a date?

[Link] Love-filled gifts from Hotel Chocolat

Celebrate Valentine Week in its entirety, or choose the days that resonate with you!

Want to show others how much you care? Chocolate is a fitting symbol of friendship, romance, and love. From small tokens of affection to generous gestures, the Hotel Chocolat collection has chocolate gifts to suit all tastes and relationships this Valentine Week.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 02:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
01/07HOTEL CHOCOLAT : What is Valentine Week?
PU
01/06WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFTS : modern vs traditional
PU
01/05HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Ways to celebrate when you're single on Valentine's Day
PU
01/05ROMKUGLER : How Danish rum balls can help you use up leftover cake
PU
2021CHOCOLATE SPREAD : how to make it and what to eat it with
PU
2021HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How to host a vegan dinner party this Veganuary
PU
2021HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How to make vegan chocolate desserts
PU
2021HOTEL CHOCOLAT : When is Welsh Valentine's Day?
PU
2021HOTEL CHOCOLAT : How to choose the perfect coffee cup. (And what yours says about you)
PU
2021HOTEL CHOCOLAT : 6 reasons to buy a home coffee machine
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 206 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net cash 2022 15,6 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 696 M 944 M 945 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 731
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hotel Chocolat Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 507,00 GBX
Average target price 516,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillip Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Alice Tomkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC0.40%944
LINDT-4.50%30 919
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-1.35%13 019
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-0.66%1 624
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.-11.07%1 318
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-0.76%827