Hotel Chocolat : • FY23 Interim Results - 8th March 2023

8 March 2023 Hotel Chocolat Group plc ("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group") Interim Results Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a direct-to-consumer premium chocolate brand, today announces its unaudited interim results for the 26 weeks ended 25 December 2022. Financial overview: Group revenue including international of £129.8m (H1 FY22: £142.9 m) o Strong UK retail like-for-like +7% YoY

o International -69% reflecting adapted approach

Strong UK retail like-for-like +7% YoY International -69% reflecting adapted approach Underlying H1 EBITDA of £22.0m (H1 FY22: £33.8m)

Underlying H1 PBT £10.2m* (FY22 H1 £25.4m**)

Strong balance sheet with net cash at period end of £28.2m, with £50m unutilised within its RCF facility

Earnings per share 4.5p (H1 FY22: 12.0p**)

Interim dividend nil per share (H1 FY22: Nil) *Underlying PBT excludes share-based payment charges of £1m (H1 FY22 £1.5m) and exceptional items of £0.9m (H1 FY22 £3.6m) **Restated 26 weeks ended 26 December 2021 - see note 6 for more information Operational highlights: New record for Christmas campaign sales across the UK store estate with strongest ever sell through of full price seasonal products

VIP database now 2.75m, + 30% YoY

Online revenues lower YoY due to customer preference to return to stores and strategically lower marketing spend

Wholesale revenue lower than planned at beginning of year due to cautious inventory management by online partners and Q1 UK summer heatwave impact on ordering

Commencement of our 'shape of the future' plan with benefits flowing into product margins, operating overheads and inventory

Year 2 of Gentle Farming nature positive cacao programme in Ghana. 458k trees planted, bonus payments direct to farmers Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said: "This strong sales performance from Hotel Chocolat stores, underpinned by our scaled database, is a result of hefty investments we continue to make into our brand. Investing in more cacao and less sugar in our recipes, funding nature positive cacao farming and championing British-made quality and design flair. "Over the last three years, we have increased retail like for-likes by 25% through product innovation and improving the quality of our database marketing. "We have announced the opening of a further 50 UK locations over the next 3-5 years, with the first wave planned this Autumn. Our new 'store of the future' design has succeeded against its objectives in test locations and so will be rolled out in these new locations: more space, Velvetiser cafes and constructed from reusable and sustainable materials. "The Velvetiser in-home drinking chocolate system continued its positive momentum with 888k (1 in 17 ABC1) UK households now able to prepare barista-grade drinking chocolate, hot or cold, in just 2.5 minutes. This has been built up in only four years and we now see premium, drinkable chocolate as a major long term winner for Hotel Chocolat, with our direct-to- consumer capability a key element in its success. 1 "Having grown sales by 66% since the start of the last pre-pandemic year, as previously announced, we are taking this year, over FY23, to sharpen-up our operating model before we embark on the next stage of growth. I am really pleased with the determination I have seen across our teams to get back to running a tight ship again. "Our adapted plan for international growth - to pursue the proven brand appeal with low risk-low capex operating models is making sound progress. In Japan, a new strategic partnership was signed and in the US our planning is looking encouraging. Our Saint Lucian cacao agro-tourism business drove revenues up 46%, with our 6-acre Project Chocolat visitor attraction the star performer. "The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations for sales though as previously guided, we remain cautious about consumer sentiment over the upcoming seasonal events of Mother's Day, Easter, Eid and Father's Day. Depending on the Easter performance, there is a range of PBT outcomes between £4m and £7m* for the full year." "Following this transitional year in 2023, in FY24 and FY25 we expect to see a return to sales and EBITDA growth with a continued target of 20% EBITDA margin by FY25 (pre IFRS 16 basis)." * post share based payments of £2.5m for full year 2023 The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Group to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Angus Thirlwell, Chief Executive Officer. For further information: Hotel Chocolat Group plc c/o Citigate + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Harris, Co-founder, Development Director and Interim CFO Liberum Capital Limited - Nominated Advisor and Broker + 44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Clayton Bush Ed Thomas Miquela Bezuidenhoudt Citigate Dewe Rogerson - Financial PR + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angharad Couch Ellen Wilton Alex Winch Notes to editors Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolate maker with a strong and distinctive D2C brand. The business was founded by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, who are still executives within the business, and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group is unusual in being a grower (organic cacao farm in Saint Lucia), a manufacturer (Cambridgeshire) and owning its extensive direct to consumer channels (branded stores, websites). The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016. 2 Chief Executive's statement (inclusive of financial review) RESULTS Restated* Period ended 25 Period ended 26 December 2022 December 2021 £000 £000 Revenue 129,790 142,934 Gross profit 75,129 85,535 Operating expenses (53,115) (51,776) Underlying EBITDA 22,014 33,759 Depreciation & amortisation (9,947) (7,656) Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment - (14) Underlying operating profit 12,067 26,089 Finance income* 138 658 Finance expense (1,737) (774) Share of joint venture results* (261) (520) Underlying profit/(Loss) before tax 10,207 25,453 Share-based payments (1,022) (1,465) Exceptional items* (900) (3,602) Profit/(Loss) before tax 8,285 20,386 Tax expense* (2,028) (4,145) Profit for the period 6,257 16,241 Earnings per share - Basic* 4.6 12.0 Earnings per share - Diluted* 4.6 12.0 Dividend per share Nil Nil *Restated 26 weeks ended 26 December 2021 - see note 6 for more information. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT The real growth drivers of Hotel Chocolat's future are in fine form. Our brand consideration now stands at a record level in the UK and our three growth pillars of originality, authenticity and ethics have more strength than ever, see below. Our principal sales channel is our stores model which accounts for c.70% of UK sales and the channel has improved materially in all performance metrics since pre covid. Our VIP customer base has increased to 2.75m. During FY23, we are reining in our operating costs, which have grown away from our preferred shape during the fast expansion of the pandemic years FY21 and FY22 which delivered +66% growth. Getting back to running a tight ship again' means a year where these cost adjustments gradually show through but are set against a year of slightly dipping revenues after a year of posting +40% revenues. This approach has been reflected in our views for FY24 and FY25, where we plan to return back into further profitable growth, with the previously set target of 20% EBITDA margin by FY25 (pre IFRS 16 basis) still very much the intention. BRAND Our brand purpose is to make people happy through chocolate and we continue to focus on this to achieve our business goal of becoming the world's leading global direct-to-consumer premium chocolate brand. In the current climate it feels that bringing happiness through chocolate is more relevant than ever, so in the first six months of this year, we have spent time researching with our customers, growers and team-members to really understand what matters to them and what drives advocacy and engagement with the brand. In the period, we have continued to see growing brand consideration which is now at the highest point we have seen since we have started tracking, a significant increase in VIP.ME membership and customer purchase frequency. Brand consideration has grown by 7ppt (13%) since Oct 20 (when tracking began) and 4ppt (7%) year on year. Activity supporting our three brand pillars include: 3 1/Originality - nurturing creativity to bring real innovation The Velvetiser in-home drinks concept has continued to innovate through new limited edition colours such as Satin Black which has been an instant hit. Seasonal limited edition flavours, such as Pumpkin Spice, also sold out very quickly. The launch of an additional VIP.ME members benefit - being able to purchase a Velvetiser at an exclusive price - demonstrated our commitment to reward our most loyal customers. We launched a wider range of vegan options as part of our Christmas range building on the success of our unique Nutmilk recipe and growing customer demand. Within our Velvetised Cream alcohol range, we launched Mince Pie flavour as limited edition. 2/Authenticity - being the real deal in people and products Our customers told us that they really value the quality of the products that we provide and that our focus on more cacao and not sugar is what sets our product apart from the rest and why they return. We continue to see this with a 25% increase in active customer purchase frequency year-on-year, showing that we are delivering not only for gifting but also for self- treat. With our physical retail stores fully re-opened, we saw a shift in purchase behaviour back to the high street, re-emphasising our locations as a leisure experience for our customers. In particular, our customers sought out our physical stores in the purchase of Christmas gifts for loved ones with record sales of Christmas products. 3/Ethics - using what we have to bring happiness to all stakeholders - our Hotel Chocolat family, our customers, our growers, our partners, our communities and our planet Since launching our Gentle Farming programme in September 2021, we now have 2,500 growers in the enhanced programme. We are paying above the published price for cacao beans and making additional payments directly to farmers to support greater productivity on-farm, including employing over 300 on-farm skilled workers to prune cacao trees to maximise yield. In addition to the payments to support pre harvest activities and improve productivity, we invest in reforestation activity - last year distributing over 500,000 cacao and shade tree seedlings - to promote biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Through the work on our own farm in Saint Lucia, we have learnt how important the cacao crop is in the ecosystem. It is a wonder crop that thrives in biodiversity and loves shade. By planting these shade trees and growing cacao in biodiverse environments, we can achieve more fertile farmlands with greater climate resilience. In addition to our continued support to our growers in Ghana, we have also invested in supporting our Saint Lucia community, launching an apprenticeship and farming programme with Helen's Daughters at Project Chocolat in Saint Lucia. This is an annual programme, where two Helen's Daughters' apprentices manage a hybrid aquaponics farm on land at Project Chocolat and sell their organic produce directly to the Rabot Estate. All proceeds made are reinvested into the farm to support the apprentices who receive training and mentorship throughout the year. As well as the apprentices who work on the farm at Project Chocolat, Helen's Daughters bring rural women and young people to visit the model farm to learn technical farming skills that they can take back to their communities. CUSTOMERS VIPme base 2.75m +152% since FY19 Active customer frequency +25% YOY Customers are at the heart of our growth plan, and we have had a continued focus on our channel experiences and CRM programme to deliver customer database size and value growth. VIP.ME has gone from strength to strength with over 2.75m customers now part of the programme, + 152% since FY19. In the period, we not only launched a more bespoke VIP.ME customer experience across touchpoints, but we also launched a new benefit with preferential pricing for members purchasing a Velvetiser. This has accelerated sign up both in retail and digital channels. VIP.ME is also continuing to prove effective at driving greater customer engagement and value with double the customer frequency than non-VIP.ME members at the end of the period. Our understanding of our customers also means that we are improving our capability to deliver more tailored messages through the most appropriate channels for our customers which has grown active customer frequency by 25% year on year, capturing a greater proportion of their gifting and self-treat expenditure. Average frequency has also grown since FY19 (pre-Covid) by 14%. A key factor in this increase has been our ability to cross-sell compelling continuity models such as Velvetiser as well as sign up to VIP.ME. 4 The return to retail and our new concept format success with increased café presence underlines the opportunity to create compelling experiences that customer's want to revisit. We have identified that our cafes drive incremental repeat customer visits and purchases and as we look to open a further 50 locations over the next 3-5 years, Velvetiser Cafes will be a key part of the leisure experience that we offer our customers. MARKETS During the half we re-engineered our approach to international growth, signing a new deal for the development of Japan, and saw strong performance from the UK store direct-to-consumer model. Group H1 Sales by location YoY1 25/12/2022 26/12/2021 YOY % (£m) (£m) UK & Ireland 127.4 134.7 -5% Japan 0.5 5.0 -90% USA 0.1 2.0 -94% St Lucia 1.8 1.2 48% Group Total1 129.8 142.9 -9% Growth reported at constant exchange rate UK & Ireland It is telling that there are progressively fewer successful chocolate store models in the UK and elsewhere. It is a difficult model to develop, with extensive protective attributes acquired in the process. Hotel Chocolat has a unique, digitally- underpinned, model that saw strong performance of +7% on a strict like-for-like measure YoY and +25% over the pre-covid FY19 year. The average UK store now has revenues of more than £1m net per annum through the till. Two 'store of the future' new format stores opened in the half, in Norwich and Northampton. As previously guided, we now see scope for a further 50 Hotel Chocolat stores over the next 3-5 years with the first tranche planned this Autumn. The new 'store of the future' design succeeded against its objectives in test locations and so will be rolled out in these new locations: more space, Velvetiser cafes and constructed from reusable and sustainable materials. Online revenues during the first half were lower YoY due to a customer preference for a return to stores, together with a deliberately lower marketing spend YoY Wholesale revenues were lower than planned at the beginning of the year due to cautious inventory management by online partners, a deliberate focus on 'quality over quantity' with fewer new partners being targeted and the Q1 heatwave reducing forward orders. Japan Activity during the half was focused on adapting our model to apply what we have learned. We highlighted new external capital and new local supply chain knowledge as being key and were delighted to launch a strategic partnership with Eat Creator Corp. on 3 January 2023. The agreement supports Hotel Chocolat's global strategic ambitions, applying the key business learnings from the first four years of trading in Japan

Eat Creator will be providing growth capital, new supply side know-how and proven expertise in food brand development for the Japanese consumer

know-how and proven expertise in food brand development for the Japanese consumer Hotel Chocolat holds 20% equity in the newly established vehicle, with brand royalty revenues going to Hotel Chocolat Group 21 branded Hotel Chocolat stores will initially be within the newly established vehicle, supported by a customer database of more than 200,000 registered Japanese consumers. Saint Lucia The benefits of our newly opened 6-acre visitor attraction, Project Chocolat, increased customer numbers and revenues. Visitors came primarily from US and UK and were able to experience the benefits of our Gentle Farming approach to sustainable agriculture and brand approach to cacao recipes. 5 Attachments Original Link

