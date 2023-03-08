Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Hotel Chocolat Group plc
  News
  Summary
    HOTC   GB00BYZC3B04

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

(HOTC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:08:04 2023-03-08 am EST
205.00 GBX   -0.97%
08:52aHotel Chocolat interim profit falls as people spend less on chocolate
AN
07:08aBOE's Dhingra Warns on Risks of Overtightening
DJ
05:40aCold Snap Forces UK to Resort to Backup Coal -2-
DJ
Hotel Chocolat interim profit falls as people spend less on chocolate

03/08/2023 | 08:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Hotel Chocolat Group PLC on Wednesday announced a fall in half-year profit and revenue as people spent less on its chocolate products in the UK and Ireland.

The Hertfordshire, England-based chocolate maker said pretax profit in the six months to December 25 fell 59% to GBP8.3 million from GBP20.4 million a year prior. Revenue declined 9.2% to GBP129.8 million from GBP142.9 million.

It noted that half-year sales in the UK & Ireland fell 5.4% to GBP127.4 million from GBP134.7 million.

"It is telling that there are progressively fewer successful chocolate store models in the UK and elsewhere. It is a difficult model to develop, with extensive protective attributes acquired in the process," the company said.

Looking ahead, Hotel Chocolat said it is trading in line with market expectations for sales, but remains cautious about consumer sentiment over Mother's Day, Easter, Eid and Father's Day, when people could buy chocolate as presents.

For the year ending late December 2023, it expects to swing to a pretax profit of between GBP4 million and GBP7 million, swung from a loss of GBP8.7 million in financial year 2022, and similar to a profit of GBP5.5 million in financial 2021.

For financial years 2024 and 2025, Hotel Chocolat anticipates a return to sales and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation growth with a target of a 20% Ebitda margin in financial year 2025.

Hotel Chocolat shares were 1.0% lower at 205.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 212 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 285 M 338 M 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 008
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hotel Chocolat Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 207,00 GBX
Average target price 237,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Mark Harris CFO, Director & Development Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Alice Tomkins Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC33.12%338
LINDT7.37%25 181
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG1.59%10 817
MORINAGA&CO., LTD.-0.64%1 341
GUAN CHONG4.58%658
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)5.37%586