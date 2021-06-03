Hotel Chocolat : Healthy chocolate breakfast ideas

We love starting our day with chocolate and believe that no breakfast is complete without it. You may have always believed that eating choc for breakfast is a little unhealthy but prepare to see your first meal of the day in a new light. We've compiled a list of chocolate breakfasts that are great for your taste buds and your health.

Firstly, you might like to check out our Cocoa Nibs. Intensely chocolatey, these come from the same part of the cocoa bean used to make chocolate and boast all the same health benefits of dark chocolate. Perfect for sprinkling onto porridge or baking into breakfast muffins, these little gems have the power to give any breakfast a glorious chocolate touch.

Read on to become a chocolate breakfast master.

It's no myth that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Starting your day by eating something nutritious can give you energy. It can also boost your concentration and even help you lose weight by staving off pesky snack cravings.

If you ask us, breakfast is also important because it puts a spring in your step and obliges you to take a little 'me time' before the hecticness of the day begins. We believe that we should all savour our food more often, and a healthy brekkie will help you do exactly that.

We may be slightly biased, but we think chocolate gets a bad rap. Many people consider it an unhealthy treat, but this isn't always the case.

By pairing good quality chocolate that contains more cocoa and less sugar with superfoods like fruit, you can easily make healthy chocolate snacks. And a healthy chocolate breakfast.

Porridge is an excellent breakfast choice when you're trying to be healthy. Oats provide slow-release energy that will give you plenty of get-up-and-go and will stop you from reaching for the biscuit tin mid-morning. Porridge is a particularly great choice for anyone who's trying to lose weight.

To give your porridge an irresistible chocolate flair, simply add a spoonful of cocoa powder to your usual porridge mix. Et voilà, you'll have a healthy, chocolate breakfast. If you want to go a step further, you can top your porridge with some yummy chocolates or crushed biscuits for an extra decadent boost. We can't think of a happier way to start your day.

If it's too hot for porridge - or if you simply don't have time to make it in the mornings - overnight oats are a great alternative. They provide all the health benefits of porridge with none of the hassle. Our favourite type of overnight oats? Chocolate, of course!

To make these, simply mix oats, a milk of your choice, cocoa powder, and any other ingredients you like and leave them in the fridge overnight. By morning, you should have a refreshing bowl of yummy chocolate oats. The perfect way to enjoy a chocolate breakfast, even on warm days.

Fruit may be the healthiest breakfast around, but it's not always filling enough to keep us going until lunchtime. Baking up some healthy fruit muffins is a great way to ensure your breakfast is both healthy and satisfying.

Our favourite type of fruit muffin is chocolate and banana - an unbeatable combination in our books. The best part? Muffins only take around 15 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to bake, so you won't have to spend hours on end in the kitchen to enjoy this breakfast.

To make these chocolate breakfast treats, you can use any muffin recipe you fancy. You can simply adjust it by adding mashed up bananas (the riper, the better) and a handful of good-quality chocolate chunks. If you want to make them a little more indulgent, increase the amount of chocolate you put in and drizzle a little melted chocolate on top. Yum!

Smoothies are the go-to breakfast for many health-conscious people because they're an easy way to pack in lots of nutrients and vitamins. Unsurprisingly, we like to add a little chocolate to our smoothies to give them a sweet little chocolate je ne sais quoi.

To do this, simply add bananas and any other fruit you fancy, a milk of your choice (coconut milk works really well in smoothies), ice cubes, and a couple of tablespoons of cocoa powder to your blender and blitz them until they've become a thick, chocolatey smoothie. Paradise in a glass, if you ask us.

Yoghurt is a lovely light breakfast that's perfect for people who aren't ready for a big meal in the mornings. And, take it from us, it's even better when you add a little chocolate.

If you like a yoghurt breakfast, we recommend making it even tastier by packing in the fruit - think strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and anything else you fancy. Top it all with cocoa nibs or grated chocolate for a delicious finishing touch. We think white chocolate, rich in cocoa butter, goes particularly well with this light breakfast.

Breakfasts don't get any better than pancakes, but unfortunately, the traditional types aren't particularly healthy. However, there's no need for pancake-lovers to worry because buckwheat pancakes are here to save the day. By making your pancakes with buckwheat flour instead of plain flour, you can ensure they're packed with vitamins and antioxidants, as well as being lower in calories. This simple switch makes them perfect for anyone who's watching their weight or simply trying to be healthier.

Luckily, making these healthy pancakes is super simple. Just follow your favourite pancake recipe and substitute the plain flour for buckwheat flour! These pancakes will probably be less sweet than you're used to, and buckwheat adds a nutty flavour. We recommend complementing the nuttiness with dark chocolate chunks. Alternatively, you could drizzle them with melted chocolate to ensure they have that touch of sweetness that every pancake needs.

With healthy pancakes like these, every day can be Pancake Day, but we think they make a particularly great breakfast on weekends or when you have guests over!

We hope this blog post has given you all the inspiration you need to rustle up some delicious chocolate breakfasts that you and your family will love. Whether you're whipping up a batch of chocolate and banana muffins or flipping a buckwheat chocolate pancake, we're sure that all your breakfasts will be even more enjoyable with a bit of cocoa magic.

If you try out any of these suggestions and take photos, make sure you tag us on social media. We'd love to see pics of your healthy chocolate breakfasts!