Hotel Chocolat : INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION2nd MARCH 2021

Interim Results
FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 27 DECEMBER 2020
Financial Highlights
Brand & Operational Highlights
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
BRAND VALUES
GROWTH STRATEGY
Group Income Statement
|
26 weeks ended 27 December 2020
Post ifrs16
£M
|
26 weeks ended 29 December 2019
Post ifrs16
£M
|
REVENUE
|
101.9
|
91.7
|
|
|
UNDERLYING EBITDA
|
24.9
|
24.6
|
|
|
|
OPERATING PROFIT
|
16.5
|
15.8
|
|
|
|
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
15.5
|
15.0
|
|
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|
12.1
|
13.1
|
|
|
|
