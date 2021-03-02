Log in
HOTEL CHOCOLAT  : INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION2nd MARCH 2021
PU
HOTEL CHOCOLAT  : INTERIM RESULTS2nd MARCH 2021
PU
01/20HOTEL CHOCOLAT  : Fun chocolate cake flavours you should try
PU
Hotel Chocolat : INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION2nd MARCH 2021

03/02/2021 | 02:23am EST
Interim Results

FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 27 DECEMBER 2020

Financial Highlights

Brand & Operational Highlights

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • • •

BRAND VALUES

GROWTH STRATEGY

  • • • •

Group Income Statement

26 weeks ended 27 December 2020

Post ifrs16

£M

26 weeks ended 29 December 2019

Post ifrs16

£M

REVENUE

101.9

91.7

UNDERLYING EBITDA

24.9

24.6

OPERATING PROFIT

16.5

15.8

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

15.5

15.0

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

12.1

13.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
