Hotel Chocolat Group PLC - Hertfordshire, England-based chocolate maker - Expects to deliver an underlying marginal loss before tax for financial 2023. For financial 2022, underlying pretax profit was GBP21.7 million. For financial 2024, it expects sales and underlying pretax profit to be lower than current market expectations due to ongoing weakness in consumer sentiment and continuing inflationary pressures.

Back in March, the firm reported pretax profit in the six months to December 25 of GBP8.3 million, down 59% from GBP20.4 million the year before. Underlying pretax profit was GBP10.2 million. Revenue declined 9.2% to GBP129.8 million from GBP142.9 million.

Current stock price: 122.00 pence each, down 12% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: down 59%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

