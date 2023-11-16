Hotel Chocolat Group plc is a United Kingdom-based chocolate manufacturer and retailer. The principal activities of the Company are the manufacture and retail of chocolate in the United Kingdom and overseas. It offers boxed chocolates, luxury gifts, or giant chocolate slabs for birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations, and other. Its United Kingdom (UK) market is focused on UK Physical, which includes stores, cafes, and restaurants; UK Digital, which includes online sales, including subscriptions, and UK Partners and business-to-business (B2B), which is focused on wholesale and partners. International market includes overseas locations, including the United States, Ireland and Japan. Its Cacao estate and hotel includes a cacao farm and hotel in Saint Lucia. Its product types include Beauty Gifts, Batons and Slabs, Chocolate Boxes, Chocolate Gift Sets, Chocolate Selectors, Cooking Chocolate, Coffee Ceramic Cups, Gift Cards, Small Chocolate Packs, Luxury Biscuits, and various other.

Sector Food Processing