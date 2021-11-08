Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HOLIDAY GARDEN US CORP. of capital loan.
11/08/2021 | 05:08am EST
Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2021/11/08
Time of announcement
17:56:32
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary
HOLIDAY GARDEN US CORP. of capital loan.
Date of events
2021/11/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Funding recipient name:HOLIDAY GARDEN EV CORP.
(2)Relationship with lender:Direct and indirect shareholding 100%
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):4,782,450
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):738,342
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):139,300
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:877,642
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Operating Requirements
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital(thousand NTD):69,650
(2)Cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):-224,506
5.Method of calculation of interest:Annual Interest 3%
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)Condition:None
(2)Date:Repayment release before expiration
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):3,953,198
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:488.68
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The Subsidiary
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
