  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Hotel Holiday Garden
  News
  Summary
    2702   TW0002702008

HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN

(2702)
  Report
Summary Charts News Company Financials 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of Holiday Garden Hotel 2021 Q3 Investor Conference.

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/24 Time of announcement 16:06:21
Subject 
 Announcement of Holiday Garden Hotel 2021 Q3 Investor
Conference.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2021/Q3 financial and operational performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
The presentation file is available on
TWSE's Market Observation Post System.

Hotel Holiday Garden published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:08 UTC.


All news about HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
12/09HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Subsidiary HOLIDAY GARDEN FM CORP. announced the acquisition of Spr..
PU
11/28HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of change of the Company's business address.
PU
11/28Hotel Holiday Garden Announces Change of its Registered Business Address
CI
11/19HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HOLIDAY GARDEN US CORP. of cap..
PU
11/19HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to i..
PU
11/11Hotel Holiday Garden Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
11/08HOLIDAY GARDEN INTERNATIONAL LTD. announced that expects to increase capital to HOLIDAY..
PU
11/08Announcement on behalf of subsidiary HOLIDAY GARDEN US CORP. of capital loan.
PU
11/08Announcement of the Company's expected capital increase in the subsidiary, HOLIDAY GARD..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 742 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net income 2020 -270 M -9,75 M -9,75 M
Net Debt 2020 4 689 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,00x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 795 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
EV / Sales 2020 8,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hai Ni Chen Chairman & General Manager
Su Ling Yue Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuo Yin Lue Independent Director
Te Chu Li Independent Director
Ching Lin Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN47.52%101
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-19.19%11 890
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.0.77%8 596
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.43.03%8 349
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.46.37%8 106
WHITBREAD PLC-4.42%7 956