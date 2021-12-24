Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of Holiday Garden Hotel 2021 Q3 Investor Conference.
12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/24
Time of announcement
16:06:21
Subject
Announcement of Holiday Garden Hotel 2021 Q3 Investor
Conference.
Date of events
2021/12/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/28
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
2021/Q3 financial and operational performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
The presentation file is available on
TWSE's Market Observation Post System.
Hotel Holiday Garden published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:08 UTC.