    2702   TW0002702008

HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN

(2702)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
28.20 TWD   +1.81%
HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee.
PU
06/15HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announce the election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.
PU
06/15HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN : Announcement of the general re-election of directors (including independent directors) at the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.
PU
Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee.

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 18:04:41
Subject 
 Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd
Remuneration Committee.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms
(2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs
(3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer
5.Name of the new position holder:
Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms
(2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs
(3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Hotel Holiday Garden published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
