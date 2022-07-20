Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee.
07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Provided by: HOTEL HOLIDAY GARDEN
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/20
Time of announcement
18:04:41
Subject
Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd
Remuneration Committee.
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/20
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms
(2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs
(3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer
5.Name of the new position holder:
Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms
(2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs
(3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18
10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/20
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
