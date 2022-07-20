Hotel Holiday Garden : Announcement of members of the Company's 5nd Remuneration Committee.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/20 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms (2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs (3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer 5.Name of the new position holder: Te-Chu Li / Ching-Lin Li / Chi-Chun Chiu 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1)Te-Chu Li - Person in charge of Liang-Te Accountancy firms (2)Ching-Lin Li - Accountant of Crowe(TW)CPAs (3)Chi-Chun Chiu - CLASSIC AND SUPERIOR ATTORNEYS AT LAW lawyer 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/19~2022/06/18 10.Effective date of the new member:2022/07/20 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:None